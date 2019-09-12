Virat Kohli stand will be inaugurated today at Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium know known as the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The inauguration will be held in the evening in the presence of Team India.

Virat Kohli Stand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, earlier known as the Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium, will be inaugurated today, September 12. The TATA end which is towards the Ambedkar Football Stadium will be renamed after Indian skipper and will be inaugurated in the presence Team India. A few days ago, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had announced that they will honour Virat Kohli, a Delhi boy, who took Indian cricket to new heights by naming a spectators’ stand after him. During the unveiling ceremony, an animated film on Virat’s career will also be played to showcase his great contribution and how he became one of the best batsmen.

Notably, the DDCA Annual Honours programme will be held at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in the evening. Virat Kohli will join legends like Mohinder Amarnath and Bishan Singh Bedi to have the honour of having stands after his name. Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni are other 2 big names who have stands after their name at their home grounds.

In a statement, DDCA President Rajat Sharma said Virat Kohli’s contribution to the state, national and international cricket has made DDCA proud. The state cricket governing body is happy to honour him for achieving great milestones and setting unbeatable records.

Virat Kohli had recently surpassed former captain MS Dhoni to clinch record of maximum Test wins (28) after winning the series against West Indies. Under Virat’s captaincy, Team India has won 13 overseas Test. He held the number 1 position in Test rankings for batsmen, which was overtaken by Steve Smith a couple of days ago.

So far in his Test career, Virat Kohli has scored 6749 runs 79 matches with an impressive average of 53.14. While donning the Blue jersey, the Indian skipper has scored 11520 runs in 239 matches. His batting average is 60.31 with a strike rate of 93.21.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App