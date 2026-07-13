Virat Kohli Suffers Injury Scare During India’s Net Session Ahead Of England 1st ODI | WATCH

The upcoming India vs England ODI series has been marked as Virat Kohli’s return to international cricket after the legendary batter had missed ODIs against Afghanistan in June. After the dismal performance of India in the T20I series, the focus will now shift to One-Day cricket, where the senior batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Kohli will feature alongside Jasprit Bumrah. However, a day before the first ODI, a video from an Indian net session has appeared, worrying fans about another injury to Kohli.

India vs England ODIs: Is Virat Kohli injured?







The return of Virat Kohli to International cricket has worried fans about another injury to the seasoned batter. The right-handed batter, who missed out on playing against Afghanistan in the home ODI series, last played for the Indian team on 18th January, 2026. However, a video has appeared, raising speculations among fans about a possible injury to the veteran batter.

In the video, Kohli can be seen holding his stomach. But it looks like that it is not an injury that is making the 37-year-old act this way. In the video, it can be seen that Kohli is laughing at something that might have happened in the practice session. The right-handed batter is also seen gesturing something with his hands or mimicking what took place that made him laugh.

Will Virat Kohli play in India vs England ODIs?

Cricket fans, this one’s for you! 🇮🇳❤️ Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit the nets as Team India gears up for a high stakes ODI showdown against England.#ENGvIND 1st ODI on TUE, 14 JULY! Streaming Live on JioHotstar. pic.twitter.com/hDr3YrG1EZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 12, 2026









Virat Kohli is expected to make a comeback in the playing XI for the three-match ODI series against England. The right-handed batter will be taking up the number three spot in the XI. In his absence, the spot was taken up by Ishan Kishan and even Shubman Gill during the ODIs against Afghanistan. However, with the seasoned batter returning to full fitness ahead of the series against England, there will be no doubt that he will be returning to number three.

Jasprit Bumrah returns for India vs England ODIs

Along with Kohli, this series will also mark the return of Jasprit Bumrah to international cricket. India’s ace speedster Bumrah last played an international cricket game in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final on the 8th of March earlier this year. India was crowned the champions for the third time in the shortest format at Narendra Modi Stadium, which saw them also become the first team to win a T20 World Cup at home as well as first team to defend their T20 World Cup title.

IND vs ENG: India’s Predicted Playing XI for 1st ODI

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube / Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav

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