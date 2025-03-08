Virat Kohli Suffers Injury: Will He Play in India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

India’s star batsman Virat Kohli faces an injury during a practice session ahead of the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, reported Geo News. Virat Kohli was hit on his knee while facing a pacer that stopped him to training ahead.

India physio staff attended to the superstar cricketer applying a spray and covering the injured area with a bandage. Despite being in pain, the cricketer continued to stay on the ground observing the rest of the practice session. He assured the teammates and supporting staff that he was fine and just taking the rest.

Later, the Indian coaching staff also clarified that Kohli is fine and he is fit to play the big match. That’s surely a big relief to the fans and the teammates as well, as one knows how vital role he plays in knockout matches. Last year, in the T20 World Cup final match Virat played a crucial inning that helped India to lift the trophy.

India will be facing New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final and it will be a tough fight for India to win the match. New Zealand has always been a big trouble for India and the Kiwis have already on a 10-6 lead over India in ICC tournaments. New Zealand has defeated India in the recent past as well be it the 2021 T20 World Cup or 2019 ODI World Cup.

