Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Virat Kohli Suffers Injury: Will He Play in India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

Virat Kohli Suffers Injury: Will He Play in India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

India's star batsman Virat Kohli faces an injury during a practice session ahead of the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, reported Geo News.

Virat Kohli Suffers Injury: Will He Play in India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

Virat Kohli Injury Update: Will He Play in India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final?


India’s star batsman Virat Kohli faces an injury during a practice session ahead of the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, reported Geo News. Virat Kohli was hit on his knee while facing a pacer that stopped him to training ahead.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India physio staff attended to the superstar cricketer applying a spray and covering the injured area with a bandage. Despite being in pain, the cricketer continued to stay on the ground observing the rest of the practice session. He assured the teammates and supporting staff that he was fine and just taking the rest.

Later, the Indian coaching staff also clarified that Kohli is fine and he is fit to play the big match. That’s surely a big relief to the fans and the teammates as well, as one knows how vital role he plays in knockout matches. Last year, in the T20 World Cup final match Virat played a crucial inning that helped India to lift the trophy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India will be facing New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final and it will be a tough fight for India to win the match. New Zealand has always been a big trouble for India and the Kiwis have already on a 10-6 lead over India in ICC tournaments. New Zealand has defeated India in the recent past as well be it the 2021 T20 World Cup or 2019 ODI World Cup.

Also Read: Varun Chakravarthy’s Stunning Comeback: From T20 World Cup Setback To Champions Trophy Heroics

 

Filed under

Champions Trophy 2025 India New Zealand rohit sharma Virat Kohli

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To 40 Years In Australia For Heinous Sexual Crimes

Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To 40 Years In Australia For Heinous Sexual Crimes

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Sourav Ganguly Backs Team India For Glory

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Sourav Ganguly Backs Team India For Glory

London’s Big Ben Area Cordoned off as Man With Palestinian Flag Climbs Elizabeth Tower

London’s Big Ben Area Cordoned off as Man With Palestinian Flag Climbs Elizabeth Tower

GTA 6 Set For Fall 2025 Release: New Features, Pricing, And More Revealed

GTA 6 Set For Fall 2025 Release: New Features, Pricing, And More Revealed

Israeli Tourist’s Male Friend Found Dead In Canal After Hampi Attack – What Happened?

Israeli Tourist’s Male Friend Found Dead In Canal After Hampi Attack – What Happened?

Entertainment

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women