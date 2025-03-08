Home
Virat Kohli Suffers Knee Injury During Practice: Will He Play The Champions Trophy Final Against New Zealand?

Just days before the Champions Trophy final, India faced a brief scare as star batter Virat Kohli suffered a minor injury during practice. While the incident momentarily halted his training, team officials have assured fans that Kohli is fit for the high-stakes clash against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli Suffers Knee Injury During Practice: Will He Play The Champions Trophy Final Against New Zealand?

Just days before the Champions Trophy final, India faced a brief scare as star batter Virat Kohli suffered a minor injury during practice.


India’s star batter Virat Kohli sustained an injury during a practice session on Friday, just days before the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday, March 9. The incident occurred while Kohli was facing a pacer in the nets, according to a report by Geo News.

Virat Kohli Hit Near Knee, Temporarily Halts Training

During the net session, Kohli was struck near his knee, causing immediate discomfort and forcing him to stop training. The Indian physio team promptly attended to him, applying a spray and wrapping the injured area with a bandage. Despite the setback, Kohli remained on the ground, closely observing the remainder of the session and reassuring teammates and support staff about his condition.

Coaching Staff Confirms Virat Kohli is Fit for Final

Following the incident, the Indian coaching staff clarified that the injury was not serious and that Kohli would be available for the all-important final.

“He’s feeling fine. It was just a minor knock, nothing to be worried about,” a member of the Indian support staff was quoted as saying.

India’s Struggles Against New Zealand in ICC Events

India will face a formidable challenge against New Zealand, a team that has historically proven to be a tough opponent in ICC tournaments. The Kiwis hold a 10-6 lead over India in ICC events and a 3-1 advantage in knockout matches, a statistic that continues to haunt the Men in Blue.

In the lead-up to the final, a section of the cricketing world has raised concerns about India having an unfair advantage due to their extended stay in Dubai. However, this argument holds little ground, given that New Zealand has already played matches in the same conditions.

India’s Likely Playing Combination for the Final

India is expected to maintain their preferred bowling combination of four spinners and two pacers for the title clash. If the final is played on the same pitch used for the high-voltage match against Pakistan, the spin-heavy attack could pose serious challenges for the Kiwis.

New Zealand’s spinners have previously dismantled India, particularly during their 2024 Test series victory. They will be hoping for a similar performance as they aim to secure their first ICC ODI title in 25 years.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final Pitch Report: Conditions Could Play A Decisive Role

