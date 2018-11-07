In an unusual off-field action, Virat Kohli was unstoppable yet again in the video available on his newly released app. The 30-year-old was reading the messages criticising him and calling Indian cricketers overrated while there were some messages where users highly admired Australian and English batsmen over their Indian counterparts.

Swashbuckling Indian batsman Virat Kohli became subject to a fresh controversy on Tuesday when he suggested that Indian cricket fans who like foreign batsmen more than the domestic ones should go and live in foreign countries. The controversial comments from the Indian cricket captain came while he was reading tweets and Instagram messages, and simultaneously responding to them in a video.

In an unusual off-field action, Virat Kohli was unstoppable yet again in the video available on his newly released app. The 30-year-old was reading the messages criticising him and calling Indian cricketers overrated while there were some messages where users highly admired Australian and English batsmen over their Indian counterparts.

Is #Kohli asking his non-Indian fans to leave their country and come to India🤔🤔.. Or to sort their priorities? #WTF pic.twitter.com/tRAX4QbuZI — H (@Hramblings) November 6, 2018

One tweet read, “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”

Virat Kohli was quick to hit the critic out of the park saying, “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then… you should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

The Delhi-born cricketer is in the form of his life and is touted to take Australia by storm when India commences the Tour Down Under from November 21. He is in sublime form this calendar year having netted more than 1,000 runs in both Test and ODI cricket. He also crossed the 10,000-run mark this year and surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar becoming the fastest batsman in the history of the sport to do so.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More