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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting To Create ODI History Despite Rare Failure Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting To Create ODI History Despite Rare Failure Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli Record: Virat Kohli scripted another piece of ODI history in Wellington despite scoring just seven runs against New Zealand. The Indian batting superstar overtook Ricky Ponting to become the highest run-scorer against the Black Caps in ODI cricket, moving closer to an unprecedented 2,000-run milestone.

Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting To Create ODI History Despite Rare Failure Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 16:01 IST

Virat Kohli Record: Virat Kohli added another remarkable achievement to his illustrious ODI career during the second match against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday. Despite failing to make a significant contribution with the bat, the Indian batting superstar moved past Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODI cricket.

Kohli scored just seven runs during India’s chase of 135 at Hnry Stadium before being dismissed by Jacob Duffy. However, his brief stay at the crease was enough to take him past Ponting’s long-standing record. Kohli entered the contest level with the former Australia captain on 1,971 ODI runs against New Zealand.

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A boundary early in his innings took Kohli beyond that mark, helping him claim the top spot on the all-time list. He now has 1,978 runs against the Black Caps in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli Leaves Ricky Ponting Behind In Elite ODI Record

Kohli achieved the milestone in considerably fewer innings than Ponting, highlighting his remarkable consistency against New Zealand over the years.

Ponting accumulated 1,971 runs in 51 matches and 50 innings against India’s trans-Tasman rivals, averaging 45.83 with six centuries and 12 half-centuries. Kohli, meanwhile, crossed the Australian great’s tally in just 38 innings.

The Indian superstar now has an opportunity to become the first batter to cross the 2,000-run mark against New Zealand in ODI cricket. With three matches remaining in the ongoing series, Kohli could reach the historic landmark before the tour concludes.

Most Runs Against New Zealand In ODI Cricket

  • 1,978 Virat Kohli (India)

  • 1,971Ricky Ponting (Australia)

  • 1,750 Sachin Tendulkar (India)

  • 1,568 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

  • 1,519 Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

  • 1,449Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

Jacob Duffy Dismisses Kohli After Early Boundary

While Kohli had a personal milestone to celebrate, his contribution to India’s run chase remained limited. The right-hander looked to get going with an early boundary but could not build on that start.

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy eventually brought his innings to an end, with Kohli finding a fielder in the cover-point region.

Earlier, Kohli had also reached another significant career milestone during the opening ODI against New Zealand, becoming the first batter to register 13,000 runs in ODI cricket while batting at No. 3.

Despite his dismissal in Wellington, the latest record further underlines Kohli’s extraordinary achievements in the 50-over format.

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Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting To Create ODI History Despite Rare Failure Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
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Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting To Create ODI History Despite Rare Failure Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting To Create ODI History Despite Rare Failure Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting To Create ODI History Despite Rare Failure Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
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