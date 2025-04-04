Virat Kohli Switches To Acting In Turkish Drama? Or He Has A Doppelgänger – Know Here

Cavit Çetin Günîr, who portrays the fierce warrior Doğan Bey in the popular Turkish show Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has striking similarity to Kohli.

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli is once again trending across social media, but not for his on-field performance. This time, it’s a Turkish actor from a hit historical drama series who’s stealing the spotlight for his uncanny resemblance to the star batsman.

Cavit Çetin Günîr, who portrays the fierce warrior Doğan Bey in the popular Turkish show Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has sent fans into a collective meltdown after many pointed out his striking similarity to Kohli. What began as a casual post on Reddit has now snowballed into a viral sensation, sparking a wave of memes, witty comments, and hilarious observations across platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Reddit.

“Anushka Sharma’s Husband’s TV Debut?”

It all began when a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Cavit Çetin Günîr, from the series, jokingly captioning it, “Anushka Sharma’s husband’s TV show debut.” Fans couldn’t get enough of the joke, and the post quickly garnered thousands of upvotes and comments, with netizens confessing they initially mistook the actor for Kohli.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The first time I saw this Doğan Bey character, I genuinely thought, ‘What’s Kohli doing in a Turkish series?’ The resemblance is scary,” wrote one user. Another added, “Same to same, but different.”

As the image circulated online, fans began sharing side-by-side comparisons of Kohli and Cavit Çetin Günîr,, noting their similar jawlines, intense gazes, and matching beard styles. Instagram stories and reels flooded in, with captions like “Virat Kohli’s medieval phase” and “Kohli’s next career move: Ottoman warrior.”

Internet turns it into Memes

In true internet fashion, the memes came thick and fast. One particularly viral post joked, “Virat, the moment he sees a random reel about him: Bro, can I breathe in peace or did my sneeze go viral too?” Others roped in Kohli’s wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, with references to her film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, movie where her character fails to recognize her husband due to a change in appearance.

“Even Anushka won’t recognize him in Diriliş: Ertuğrul,” one fan quipped. Another added, “Nepotism is going too far, Kohli’s lookalike is already in the industry!”

Meet Cavit Çetin Günîr,

Cavit Çetin Günîr, is a Turkish actor best known for his role as Doğan Bey in Diriliş: Ertuğrul, a series that aired between 2014 and 2019. The show, created by Mehmet Bozdağ, follows the life of Ertuğrul Bey, father of Osman Iâ€”the founder of the Ottoman Empire. His character is a loyal and fearless warrior, and his rugged look, marked by a well-groomed beard and intense expressions, mirrors Kohli’s signature appearance.

The actor’s newfound fame in India is a testament to the global reach of both the Turkish drama and Kohli’s stardom. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a celebrity lookalike has made waves. Back in 2019, Anushka Sharma herself acknowledged her resemblance to American singer Julia Michaels, a moment that similarly broke the internet.

ALSO READ: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Building The World’s Most Luxurious Investment Portfolio?