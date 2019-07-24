Virat Kohli said he respects and thinks for seniors like MS Dhoni and youngsters like Kuldeep Yadav equally. Kohli said dressing room environment is very friendly and every player is allowed to share opinion for the team's benefit.

Virat Kohli, the skipper of Indian cricket men’s team, revealed that environment of the Indian dressing room is very friendly, relaxed and calm, where every player is allowed to share their opinions which are in favor of the team. Captain Kohli said he treats all players equally and respects them and their views. The team which has young and senior players can be empowered and balanced only by giving them space to express themselves. The Indian run-machine who himself has played under various team leaders like Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and MS Dhoni, said, he doesn’t believe in scolding or putting pressure on youngsters. Rather giving them their space helps in getting the best output.

Talking to a leading daily, Virat Kohli said, “I believe in empowering people. I believe in giving them space to express themselves and when they come to a stage when they feel jumbled then I’ll have a conversation.”

The dressing room environment and culture have no boundations and being a captain he thinks equally for seniors like MS Dhoni and youngsters Kuldeep Yadav. The culture of scolding or talking rudely is not there in the Indian dressing room. The players are free to say anything they feel is good for the team’s benefit.

What Virat Kohli talks to his teammates:

With a smile, Virat added he that shares his mistake with others and tells them to not to commit the same mistakes.

“I’ll talk to them like, ‘this is where you are heading and this is where you have to head. These are the kind of things you should be doing. You’ll regret not correcting those things early as I did. I don’t want you to waste two-three years of your career. You have to play more than what you have played’,” Virat Kohli said.

