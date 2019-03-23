IPL 12 CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today at the MA Chidambaram stadium. The reports say that Virat Kohli might miss some IPL matches ahead of the World Cup 2019 to keep himself fit.

Chennai’s MA Chidambaram stadium is all set to host the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019). The first match will be played between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This will be the 12th season of India Premier League and 8 teams will take on each other and play 60 matches across 8 venues. A day before CSK vs RCB match, heartbreaking news surfaced that Virat Kohli might miss some important matches. Keeping the upcoming World Cup in mind, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that he won’t mind skipping some matches to stay fit. The coveted world tournament is starting from May 30 in England and Wales.

Confirming the rumours Virat Kohli said, Yes. World Cup is a big thing and there is a big possibility to skip some matches.

He added that it’s players personal responsibility. Players should inform the physio, captain and coach if they are not fit and the team will surely find a way out.

Responding to a question about the workload before the World Cup, RCB skipper said, it depends on how players balance workload with fitness and keep them fit mentally and physically.

The RCB team management has told the players to be smart and maintain a balance between fitness and pressure. They should report to the physios about every small thing. If he’s told not to play, then he has to respect that. The Bangalore boy said that every player should give his 120 per cent when he is playing a game. Making 75 to 80 per cent efforts are not enough for anything and he believes that his teammates are smart enough to deal with that.

The players are going to choose games wisely through the tournament. It is not forced on them and RCB expects them to be careful.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More