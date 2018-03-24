India skipper Virat Kohli is set to play county cricket before the series against England. Indian run machine is in talks with Surrey and Essex but the confirmation is yet to be done. The decision to join English club before the clash with England will help Indian run machine to be familiar with the overseas conditions. Men in Blue will play 5 test match, 3 T20i and 3 One Day International (ODI) matches from later June to September this year.

India skipper Virat Kohli is set to play county cricket before the series against England. As per sources, Virat is in talks with Surrey and Essex. The decision to join English club before the clash with England will help Indian run machine to be familiar with the overseas conditions. Playing for the county side will help Delhi boy to know fast and bouncy tracks in a better manner before a long series with England. Men in Blue will play 5 test match, 3 T20i and 3 One Day International (ODI) matches from later June to September this year.

It’s yet to be revealed for which side he will bat this time, but probably he will be representing division one county side. “Virat will be playing for a division one county side for sure. I wouldn’t like to add anything more to it. There were talks with Surrey and Essex,” a senior BCCI official told PTI. As per sources, India skipper will also miss the last test against Afghanistan as he is currently eyeing on the preparations for the England tour.

Captain Kohli will head towards county cricket once he is done with Indian Premier League (IPL 2018). The run machine is also holding the command of Royal Challenger Bangalore. This time Virat is seeking a good England tour as he failed last time. In 2014, he struggled against the pacer bowling and only managed to score 137 runs in 5 test matches at an average of 13.40 with 2 ducks. Virat struggled against the swing bowling and had no answer to moving balls of Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu to lead Indian contingent in Gold Coast, Australia

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App