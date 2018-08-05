Virat Kohli is riding high on a purple patch of form and has started India's tour of England on a positive note. He scored a stellar 149 runs in the first innings and 51 in another. With his two incredible innings, he dethroned Steve Smith from the summit of the ICC Test batsman rankings.

Virat Kohli has become the first Indian batsman to top the ICC Test rankings since Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli was inspirational in the first Test match against England. Although India tasted a bitter, narrow defeat, skipper Kohli’s performances did not go unnoticed. His knocks of 149 and 51 in the Edgbaston Test have propelled him to the summit of ICC Test rankings for the best batsman. The Delhi-born swashbuckling batter pipped long-reigning Australia’s Steve Smith.

Kohli became the first Indian batsmen to top the Test batsman rankings after Sachin Tendulkar. He leads the summit with 934 points and is closely followed by Steve Smith who has 929 points. England skipper Joe Root lies at the third spot while New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Australia’s David Warner completes the top five.

Apart from Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir are the other Indian batsmen who have achieved the number one rank in ICC Test batting rankings.

Virat Kohli is riding high on a purple patch of form and has started India’s tour of England on a positive note. He scored a stellar 149 runs in the first innings where the entire Indian team scored a total of 274 runs.

Kohli also tried to lead the team from the front in the second innings while chasing the target of 194 runs. But the rest of the Indian team collapsed like a house of cards and failed to provide any assistance to their magnificent skipper. Kohli was dismissed at the score of 51 by Sam Curran.

India lost the Test match by 31 runs but Kohli saw a surge in his batting ratings as he ended the reign of Australian captain Steve Smith’s reign on the top.

The Indian batsman will have the opportunity to widen the lead between him and Steve Smith when India face England in the second Test match on August 9, Thursday.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More