Virat Kohli Trolled For IPL 2025 Final Knock: Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Catch Kyu Pakda’ Meme Goes Viral

Virat Kohli walked out to open for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the high-stakes IPL 2025 final but couldn’t convert the moment into a match-winning innings.

The veteran batter, who carried massive expectations into the finale, managed just 43 runs from 35 balls before departing.

Omarzai’s Sharp Reflex Ends Kohli’s Stay

Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed Kohli with a sharp caught-and-bowled on the fifth delivery of the 15th over.

Kohli had struck three boundaries during his time at the crease but struggled to accelerate as the innings progressed.

Before his dismissal, he had added 38 runs with Mayank Agarwal, followed by partnerships of 40 and 35 with Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone respectively.

RCB were in a strong position at 131 for 4 when Kohli walked back, but his strike rate became a topic of intense online chatter soon after.

Social Media Reacts: ‘Catch Kyu Pakda’ Meme Goes Viral

Following his exit, fans turned to social media platform X to express frustration over Kohli’s slow-paced knock.

A particular meme featuring Shreyas Iyer’s popular line “Catch kyu pakda?” quickly went viral, poking fun at Kohli’s inability to turn his start into a game-changing innings.

Other Top-Order Batters Fail to Fire

Kohli wasn’t the only one who couldn’t deliver a defining performance in the final.

Phil Salt (16 off 9), Mayank Agarwal (24 off 18), and Rajat Patidar (26 off 16) all got starts but fell before making a significant impact.

With none of the batters converting, RCB’s momentum faltered at crucial moments.

Punjab Kings’ Bowlers Keep Bengaluru in Check

The Punjab Kings bowlers executed their plans to perfection in the summit clash.

Kyle Jamieson led the attack with two important wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Omarzai contributed with one each.

Tight lines and disciplined bowling from Punjab left RCB scrambling, and Kohli’s innings, once full of promise, became a focal point of criticism rather than celebration.

