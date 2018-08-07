Indian skipper Virat Kohli could lose one of his dearest things, his favourite cricket spikes to the world's fastest man, Usain Bolt. Kohli recently challenged Usain Bolt with a pair of cricket spikes for the sprinter's spikes. Kohli challenged the Bolt with a question where he asked the Jamaican to take a shot at who will be the next Indian sports star to feature with Puma.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli could lose one of his dearest things, his favourite cricket spikes! However, he also stands to win one of the best sprinting shoes in the world, How’s that for a deal? pretty amazing right. Kohli recently challenged Usain Bolt with a pair of cricket spikes for the sprinter’s spikes. Kohli challenged the Bolt with a question where he asked the Jamaican to take a shot at who will be the next Indian sports star to feature with Puma.

The bet actually is if Bolt can answer the question, he will take away Kohli’s spikes. “Yo @usainbolt, bet a pair of my favourite Cricket spikes, you can’t guess which Indian cricketer is coming on board with @PUMA next! Just caught wind of the news,” Kohli’s tweet read.

Yo @usainbolt, bet a pair of my favourite Cricket spikes, you can't guess which Indian cricketer is coming on board with @PUMA next! Just caught wind of the news… 😀 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 6, 2018

For Kohli’s challenge, Bolt was not too far behind, he came up with just the right reply where also placed his favourite spikes on the line. Bolt took to Twitter and his response was, “Yow @imVkohli, I got the news already! I’m betting a pair of my favorite PUMA Running spikes – I know who this is! He’s fast (but not as fast as me ). Let’s wait and see who wins.”

Yow @imVkohli , I got the news already! I’m betting a pair of my favorite PUMA Running spikes – I know who this is! He's fast (but not as fast as me 😉). Let’s wait and see who wins. https://t.co/KKQ8SjddwE — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 6, 2018

Kohli’s response to Bolt’s retirement

When the eleven-time World Champion, eight-time Olympic gold medallist and the reigning world and Olympic champion in 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay; Usain St Leo Bolt announced his retirement, Virat had posted a heartfelt message to congratulate him over his amazing career.

“Hey, Usain! I know it’s your last race we are going to miss you a lot on the track. From me and everyone in the Puma family, we wish you all the very best for this one and all your future endeavours. If you ever wanna play cricket you know where to find me,” Kohli said in the video.

Doesn't matter if it's your last competitive race, you will always be #ForeverFastest on and off the track @usainbolt. @PumaCricket pic.twitter.com/9tLL8LT6e7 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 2, 2017

