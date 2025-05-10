Virat Kohli Wants to Retire from Test Cricket, Has Told BCCI: Reports

The BCCI confirmed Rohit’s decision, emphasizing that while he steps away from Tests, his ODI journey will continue.

In a move that has surprised many, Virat Kohli has reportedly expressed his intention to retire from Test cricket, according to media reports. The Indian batting legend is believed to have communicated his decision to the BCCI after prolonged contemplation.

Despite the communication, the board is trying to persuade Kohli to reconsider, especially with the crucial England tour looming in June.

A Decision in the Making Since Border-Gavaskar

Sources suggest Kohli has been mulling over retirement since the Border-Gavaskar series in December 2024. During the series, he didn’t quite live up to expectations.

Apart from a stellar unbeaten century in the first Test, Kohli’s performances were underwhelming. He ended the series with just 190 runs across five matches.

This recent form continues a broader slump in the longest format. Over the past five years, Kohli has managed only 1,990 runs in 37 Tests, with just three centuries to his name — a significant dip by his own standards.

Mental Struggles and the Weight of Expectations

Kohli hasn’t shied away from speaking about the mental burden that comes with extended lean patches. At an RCB event earlier this year, he opened up about the psychological toll such phases take on athletes.

“Once you start taking on the energy and the disappointment from the outside, then you start burdening yourself way more… And then you start thinking about things, like ‘I’ve got two or three days left on this tour, I need to make an impact now’. And you start getting more desperate. That’s something I’ve surely experienced in Australia as well,” Kohli said.

End of an Era for Indian Test Cricket?

Despite recent struggles, Kohli’s legacy in Test cricket remains formidable. With 123 matches and 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, he’s cemented his place among India’s greatest red-ball players.

This potential exit comes on the heels of another major retirement. Just days ago, Rohit Sharma officially announced his departure from Test cricket.

Rohit shared his farewell via Instagram: “Hello everyone, I would like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket.

“It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”

The BCCI confirmed Rohit’s decision, emphasizing that while he steps away from Tests, his ODI journey will continue.

With two icons possibly walking away from the format within days of each other, Indian Test cricket could be on the cusp of a major generational shift.

