Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been in a sensational form across formats and will continue to enjoy his purple patch in the upcoming overseas tours as per renowned astrologer Narendra Bunde. He also predicted that under Kohli's captaincy India will win the ODI and the T20 World Cups. He also suggested that the Indian skipper will overtake Sachin Tendulkar's records by 2025.

Virat Kohli is currently enjoying a break from a long tiring and record-breaking session of cricket. The Indian captain was in magnificent touch in South Africa where he rampaged on yet another super show and took the Proteas bowlers by storm. Not just with the willow, Kohli also showed magic with his leadership skills and earned India, first ever ODI series triumph in South Africa. If a prediction from a renowned astrologer who has previously given a handful of correct predictions regarding Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s career and Sachin Tendulkar’s injury is anything to go by then Virat will continue his march towards glory and achieve new milestones in future.

Nagpur astrologer Narendra Bunde has predicted that Virat Kohli will continue collecting more fortune with his ever-growing demands in the business circle and will achieve new heights in his cricketing career. The Indian skipper recently bagged a deal with Uber, becoming their brand ambassador in India. Kohli is currently the most valuable celebrity in India, with an estimated brand value of $144 million. Bunde has asserted that Kohli will not only pocket a deal never heard of before in Indian cricketing circle but will have the ICC ODI World Cup and the ICC T20I World Cup trophies under his belt by 2025. He also stated that Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 centuries will also be shattered by Virat by 2025 “All my past predictions had been correct. I can see Virat winning the T20 and ODI World Cup by 2025 and also break Sachin’s record,” Bunde said.

“Besides, he will also strike the biggest ever endorsement deals in cricket in 2018. You can somewhat compare this with Tendulkar’s record signing with Mark Mascarenhas’ Worldtel but the money involved will be obviously bigger today,” he added. In 2017, when MS Dhoni was embracing a tough time on and off the pitch having a sudden dip in his form, Bunde had predicted that Dhoni will continue playing for team India till the 2019 World Cup. The former Indian captain has been effective behind the stumps and with the bat in the limited over format, he remains an integral member of the Indian setup and is likely to take part in the World Cup.

Bunde also rightly predicted Sachin Tendulkar’s comeback from tennis elbow injury, his Bharat Ratna honour, former captain Sourav Ganguly’s comeback and India’s victory in the World Cup in 2011. Kohli who has been terrorising bowlers across formats will lead India in two crucial overseas series after the Indian Premier League 2018 and the astrologer believes he will enjoy success outside India. “Kohli’s Venus is very strong at the moment and that is why he will do well abroad. And I am very sure India will do really well in Australia,” he was quoted as saying by the PTI. India will travel to England after the IPL 2018 followed by a tour to Australia.

