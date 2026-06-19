‘Virat Kohli Will Play For 3-4 More Years’: RCB CEO Makes Huge Statement on Former Skipper’s IPL Future

Virat Kohli IPL Future: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) business leadership has quashed the rumors of Virat Kohli retiring from the IPL. Chief Executive Officer, Rajesh Menon, talked about how he is confident that the veteran batter will be with the team for four more years. The bond between Kohli and RCB is unparalleled in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since the inception of the league, the right-handed batter has been the lone player who has represented a single team in all 19 seasons. Several times, in fact, Kohli has indicated that his IPL career will end with the Bengaluru-based team.

RCB CEO gives huge update on Virat Kohli’s IPL future

RCB CEO Rajesh Menon talked about Virat Kohli’s IPL future and reassured the fans that the star batter is expected to feature for the back-to-back champions for another three to four years. While talking to CNBC TV 18, Menon said, “RCB and Virat are different sides of the same coin. He has been the constant factor for RCB throughout. We have not seen him not being part of RCB even if he moves out of his cricketing career. We have to figure out.”

Virat Kohli to play for four years for RCB

Menon also supported his argument of Kohli playing for RCB for the next four years, citing his impact, hunger, and fitness, even though he was nearing the end of his career. He cited Kohli’s recent IPL season performances and intensity as evidence that the seasoned batter still had a lot to give. During his interview, the RCB CEO said, “That said, next three-four years, am sure he’ll be playing…for at least four years. He is fit, the hunger never dies. You saw him this IPL season bring on the energy, runs, attitude….everything was there. Three-four years, absolutely no problem.”

IPL 2026: How did Virat Kohli perform for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Virat Kohli once again had a fantastic year with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The right-handed batter led RCB’s batting unit as they became only the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to win the title twice in a row. Kohli, for the fourth consecutive year, scored more than 600 runs in a season. In IPL 2026, he ended up with 675 runs at an average of 56.25 while striking at a rate of 165.84. His performance as a batter helped RCB to clinch their second title, with the 37-year-old scoring five fifties and a century during the season.

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