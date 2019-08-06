Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to send a message to South African pace bowler Dale Steyn on his retirement of Test cricket. Kohli wished him a happy retirement and called him a true champion of the game of cricket.

South African first bowler Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. He said that he wants to focus on the white-ball cricket. After the announcement, wishes poured in on the 36-year-old pace bowler from all over the World.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to send a special message for Steyn, calling the South African a true champion of the game of cricket. Virat Kohli played with Dale Steyn in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore and had many good memories together. Kohli also said Styen a pace machine along with wishing him a happy retirement.

A true champion of the game.

Happy retirement to the pace machine @DaleSteyn62 🙏🏼💯 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 5, 2019

After making his Test debut in 2004 against England, Dale Steyn played 93 matches for South Africa, taking 439 wickets, which is the highest number of wickets taken by any South African bowler in the longer version of cricket. His brilliant performance also gave him a place in the top 10 Test wicket-taker in the history of the game.

Before announcing his retirement, the South African pacer said that he considers Test cricket as the best version of the game as it tests a player mentally, physically and emotionally. He added, he would like to concentrate on T20 and ODI matches.

Steyn also said he took the decision to ensure his longevity in the shorter format of the game as he is looking forward to performing his best for South Africa.

