Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished luck to 22-year-old Sumit Nagal before making his Grand Slam debut against the tennis great Roger Federer tomorrow in the US Open. Kohli said it's a humongous task for Nagal and he will cheer for him throughout the entire match.

We all know Indian skipper Virat Kohli is a fan of tennis great Roger Federer but when it comes to support his countryman, king Kohli said, he will cheer for him. The 22-year-old Sumit Nagal will face 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer on Tuesday in the first round of the US Open.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish Nagal, who has qualified for the US Open and will make his Grand Slam debut tomorrow at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Kohli congratulated Sumit Nagal for qualifying for the US Open and wrote it’s a humongous task for him to face tennis great Roger Federer. He also said, he will cheer for him and wished the young Indian tennis player luck for the high-voltage match.

Sumit Nagal who is currently ranked 190 in World ranking qualified in the US Open with terrific performances. Nagal defeated Brazil’s Joao Menezes in the final qualifying round.

In 2018, Sumit Nagal won the Bengaluru ATP Challenger tournament and has been a consistent performer at the challenger level.

In 2019, Sumit Nagal improved his ranking and rose 171 places on the ATP rankings as he entered in the top 200 list of the men’s singles tennis. Nagal has become the 5th Indian men’s singles player to appear in any Grand Slam tournament in this decade.

