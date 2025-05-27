Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
  Virat Kohli With A New Record Scores 9000 T20 Runs For RCB, Check Where MS Dhoni Stands For CSK

Virat Kohli With A New Record Scores 9000 T20 Runs For RCB, Check Where MS Dhoni Stands For CSK

In the same match, Kohli also overtook David Warner for the most half-centuries in IPL history by registering his 63rd fifty. With this, he further extended his record of the most fifty-plus scores in the IPL.

Virat Kohli completed 9,000 T20 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli completed 9,000 T20 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru


Virat Kohli, the star batter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has made history by becoming the first cricketer to score 9,000 T20 runs for a single franchise.

The record-breaking moment occurred during RCB’s final league match of the IPL 2025 season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Kohli reached the landmark by combining his runs from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the now-defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20).

Before this match, he had amassed 8,976 runs from 279 matches with an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 133.49. His impressive tally included eight hundreds and 64 fifties, with a personal best of 113 not out.

Virat Kohli stands out as the only player to represent a single IPL franchise since the tournament’s inception in 2008. His loyalty to RCB has made him not only their leading run-scorer but also an irreplaceable icon in the team’s legacy.

Kohli Crosses 9,000-Run Mark During RCB’s Chase vs LSG

Requiring just 24 runs to hit the 9,000-run mark, Kohli achieved the feat comfortably while chasing a massive target of 228 against LSG. His updated tally now stands at 9,004 runs, including 8,579 in IPL matches and 424 in the CLT20, all scored exclusively for RCB.

In IPL history, Kohli is already the tournament’s highest run-scorer, with 8,552 runs in 264 matches. He maintains an average of 39.59 and has hit eight centuries and 62 half-centuries, with a top score of 113 not out. In the CLT20, he contributed 424 runs from 15 games, averaging 38.54 at a strike rate of 150.35.

Kohli has been in remarkable form in the IPL 2025 season, leading RCB’s batting charts with 602 runs in 13 innings. He boasts an average of 60.20 and a strike rate of 147.91, including eight fifties. His highest score this season is 73*, and he currently ranks fifth among the top run-scorers for IPL 2025.

Most Runs for a Single Team in Men’s T20 Cricket

Kohli’s latest milestone puts him far ahead in the list of most runs scored for a single franchise in T20 cricket:

9004 – Virat Kohli (RCB)*

6060 – Rohit Sharma (MI)

5934 – James Vince (Hampshire)

5528 – Suresh Raina (CSK)

5314 – MS Dhoni (CSK)

Adding to his list of accolades, Kohli became the first cricketer to score 600 or more runs in five different IPL seasons. His consistency across years highlights his elite status in the tournament’s history and reaffirms his legacy as one of the greatest T20 players.

Filed under

latest IPL news RCB IPL 2025 Virat Kohli

