Virat Kohli’s ₹110 Crore 8-Year Puma Contract Ends, All Set To Join This Brand For A Huge Amount?

Virat Kohli’s eight-year-long association with sportswear giant Puma has officially come to an end, according to multiple reports.

“Sports brand PUMA India confirms the end of its longtime partnership with cricketer and brand ambassador Virat Kohli. PUMA wishes Virat the best for his future endeavours and said it was a wonderful association with him spanning over several years, many outstanding campaigns, and path-breaking product collaborations. As a sports brand, PUMA will continue to actively invest in the next generation of athletes and aggressively build the future of the sporting ecosystem in India,” a Puma spokesperson reportedly stated.

New Chapter on the Horizon with Agilitas

As per a media report, Kohli is now gearing up to join Agilitas, a rising player in the sportswear market.

Agilitas was founded in 2023 by Abhishek Ganguly, the former Managing Director of Puma India and South-East Asia. The company is focused on producing and retailing sportswear products, both domestically and internationally.

Last year, Agilitas secured long-term licensing rights for the Italian brand Lotto in India, South Africa, and Australia.

The report also mentioned that Kohli is in advanced discussions to invest in Agilitas, aligning himself with the brand after concluding his Puma stint.

An official announcement is expected soon, likely to coincide with the ongoing IPL season. The move is part of Kohli’s larger vision to establish a global sportswear identity.

IPL’s Ever-Changing Nature Inspires Kohli

Kohli has also opened up recently about how the Indian Premier League (IPL) has shaped his T20 approach over the years.

In an appearance on JioHotstar’s 18 Calling 18, he delved into how the constantly evolving format of the tournament poses unique mental and competitive challenges.

“IPL challenges you in a very unique way because of how the tournament is structured. It’s not like a short bilateral series; it spans several weeks, and your position on the points table keeps shifting. That constantly changing scenario brings different kinds of pressure.

When you are at the top, there’s the pressure to maintain that lead. If you’re near the bottom, you need extra motivation to bounce back. And if you’re somewhere in the middle, where you need to win, say, three out of five games, even a single loss can suddenly add a lot of pressure.

This dynamic nature of the tournament pushes you mentally and competitively in various ways other formats don’t. It’s also driven me to improve and evolve my T20 skill set constantly,” Kohli said.

With his Puma chapter closed and a potential game-changing partnership on the horizon, Virat Kohli appears poised to make yet another bold stride—this time, off the field.

