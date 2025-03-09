Virat Kohli’s Bhangra Celebration Goes Viral In ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Virat Kohli’s bhangra celebration after Jadeja’s wicket in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final goes viral. India eyes another ICC title under Rohit Sharma.

Former India captain Virat Kohli lit up the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final with his signature energy, breaking into a light bhangra step to celebrate Ravindra Jadeja’s crucial wicket of New Zealand’s Tom Latham. The moment, captured on camera, quickly went viral on social media, with fans celebrating Kohli’s infectious enthusiasm.

Bhangra celebration by Kohli saab. Punjabi core 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/S9zM9922oK — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) March 9, 2025

The lively incident unfolded in the 24th over of New Zealand’s innings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Jadeja set Latham up with an off-break before delivering a quicker, full-length ball that trapped the batter LBW. Latham opted for a review, but the decision stood, sparking celebrations across the Indian camp. Rohit Sharma pumped his fist, while cameras caught Kohli grooving to a bhangra move as he walked towards the pitch, enjoying the moment.

India’s Dominant Champions Trophy Campaign

Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma have had a tournament to remember. India dominated the group stage, winning all their matches before defeating Australia in the semi-finals to book their place in the grand finale.

While Kohli has been a standout performer with the bat, Rohit’s captaincy has been lauded, giving him a shot at joining MS Dhoni as the only Indian captain to win multiple ICC trophies.

Speculation Over Kohli-Rohit’s ICC Future

With both Kohli and Rohit having retired from T20Is and India missing out on the World Test Championship final, speculation is rife that this could be their last ICC tournament. However, the team has denied any official discussions regarding their retirement.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill addressed the rumors in a pre-match press conference, stating:

“We have not discussed it. Right now, the focus is on winning the final. Rohit hasn’t spoken to the team about retirement. He is thinking about lifting the Champions Trophy first.”

With the final showdown set to decide India’s fate, all eyes remain on Kohli and Rohit, as they aim to script yet another glorious chapter in Indian cricket history.

