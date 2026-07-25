Virat Kohli’s Car Collection: From Range Rover Vogue to Audi R8 LMX, Check Indian Legend’s Luxurious Collection

Virat Kohli Net Worth: Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of the modern era. The former India captain has built an extraordinary legacy through his performances across all formats, winning multiple ICC trophies and IPL titles while becoming one of the most marketable athletes in the world. Apart from his cricketing achievements, Kohli has amassed enormous wealth through BCCI contracts, IPL salary, endorsements, business ventures and luxury assets. Here’s a look at Virat Kohli’s estimated net worth, cars, properties, IPL salary and more.

Virat Kohli Net Worth

According to multiple media reports, Virat Kohli’s estimated net worth is over Rs 1,000 crore, making him one of the richest cricketers in the world. His earnings come from international cricket, the Indian Premier League, endorsement deals with leading global brands, investments and his own business ventures.

Virat Kohli IPL Salary

Virat Kohli has been associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the inaugural IPL season in 2008. Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, RCB retained Kohli for Rs 21 crore, making him one of the highest-paid players in the tournament. Over the course of his IPL career, his cumulative earnings from player contracts have crossed several hundred crores.

Virat Kohli Properties

Virat Kohli owns several premium real estate properties across India. His luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai is valued at around Rs 34 crore, while his lavish bungalow in Gurugram is estimated to be worth over Rs 80 crore. Along with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, Kohli has also invested in multiple luxury real estate projects.

Virat Kohli Car Collection

Virat Kohli is known for his passion for luxury and performance cars. His impressive garage includes several premium models from Audi, Bentley and Land Rover.

Range Rover Vogue: Worth approximately Rs 2.4 crore , powered by a 3.0-litre Ingenium turbocharged inline-six mild-hybrid engine producing 394 hp and 550 Nm of torque.

Worth approximately , powered by a 3.0-litre Ingenium turbocharged inline-six mild-hybrid engine producing 394 hp and 550 Nm of torque. Audi R8 LMX: Valued at around Rs 2.97 crore , featuring a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine generating 602 hp and 560 Nm.

Valued at around , featuring a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine generating 602 hp and 560 Nm. Audi R8 V10 Plus: One of Kohli’s favourite sports cars, priced at nearly Rs 2.72 crore , powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine delivering 602 hp and 560 Nm.

One of Kohli’s favourite sports cars, priced at nearly , powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine delivering 602 hp and 560 Nm. Bentley Flying Spur: A luxury performance sedan worth approximately Rs 5.25 crore , combining premium comfort with exceptional performance.

A luxury performance sedan worth approximately , combining premium comfort with exceptional performance. Bentley Continental GT: Priced at around Rs 3.29 crore, available with powerful V8 hybrid and W12 powertrain options.

Virat Kohli Brand Endorsements

Virat Kohli is among the highest-paid athletes globally through endorsements. He has partnered with numerous leading international and Indian brands across sportswear, automobiles, lifestyle, technology, financial services and consumer products. His endorsement portfolio contributes a significant portion of his annual income, with reports suggesting he charges several crores for a single brand campaign.

Why Virat Kohli Remains One of the Richest Cricketers

Even after stepping away from Test cricket, Virat Kohli continues to remain one of the biggest sporting icons worldwide. With consistent income from the IPL, ODI and T20I cricket, endorsement deals, investments and business ventures, his net worth is expected to continue growing, cementing his position among the wealthiest athletes in world sport.