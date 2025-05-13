The couple's visit to Vrindavan continues their pattern of spiritual exploration. In 2023, they visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Virat Kohli's Chat with Premanand Maharaj After Announcing Test Retirement Will Make Your Day!

Just a day after calling time on his celebrated Test career, Virat Kohli turned to spirituality, visiting Vrindavan with his wife Anushka Sharma. The couple visited Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram at Varah Ghat, where they spent time with spiritual leader Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj.

This visit marked their second trip to Vrindavan in 2025, having previously gone in January with their children to seek Maharaj Ji’s blessings.

A Gentle Exchange of Peace and Inner Clarity

As Virat and Anushka arrived at the ashram, they were warmly welcomed by Maharaj Ji. He asked Virat, “Prasanna ho?” (Are you happy?), to which Virat replied, “Ji, abhi thik hain.” (Yes, I’m okay). Maharaj Ji responded calmly, “You should stay well.”

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma से पूज्य महाराज जी की क्या वार्तालाप हुई ? Bhajan Marg pic.twitter.com/7IWWjIfJHB
— Bhajan Marg (@RadhaKeliKunj) May 13, 2025

During their conversation, Premanand Ji Maharaj offered deep spiritual insights that touched both Kohli and Anushka.

He said, “Ye vaibhav milna kripa nahi hai ye punya hai… andar ka chintan badalna… Bilkul aise hi rahi jaise reh rahe ho bilkul sannsarik ban kar raho, lekin andar ka chintan apka badal jaye… Andar ka chintan ye rahna achaiye ki ‘Prabhu bhot janm vyateet ho gaya ab mujhe aap chahiye’.”

Anushka, moved by the moment, asked if name chanting alone was enough. “Baba, kya naam jap se ho jayega?” she questioned. The guru affirmed with a reassuring answer.

A Pattern of Pilgrimage and Inner Seeking

The couple’s visit to Vrindavan continues their pattern of spiritual exploration. In 2023, they visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Earlier, they had also sought blessings at the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Kainchi Dham, Uttarakhand. Over the years, they’ve consistently turned to sacred places in moments of significance.

End of a Glorious Era in Test Cricket

On Monday, Kohli officially announced his retirement from Test cricket via Instagram. His decision came just ahead of India’s five-match Test series against England.

The 36-year-old departs the format with 9,230 runs in 123 Tests, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. His leadership brought India 40 Test wins, making him the fourth-most successful Test captain in history.

Kohli debuted in 2011 and led India’s red-ball revival with his aggressive approach and consistent performances. His contributions with the bat include seven double centuries—the most by any Indian—and a record 20 centuries as captain.

Having already stepped away from T20Is after India’s World Cup victory, Kohli will now focus solely on ODIs.

His visit to Vrindavan, right after stepping away from Test cricket, hints at a personal shift toward peace and reflection—an evolution beyond the cricket field.

