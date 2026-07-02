Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma Reveals Plans to Watch Him at Lord’s During India vs England ODI Series

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, has shared his excitement ahead of the star batter’s much-anticipated return to international cricket in India’s three-match ODI series against England, which begins on July 14. Sharma believes cricket fans across the country are eagerly waiting to see Kohli back in India’s colours.

Speaking to ANI during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 2026 auction in New Delhi on Tuesday, Sharma said the anticipation surrounding Kohli’s comeback is immense. He added that, like millions of Indian supporters, he is also looking forward to watching his former student return to the field.

What did Rajkumar Sharma say about Virat Kohli’s return?

Rajkumar Sharma said, “Definitely people are very excited and everybody is, you know, everyone is excited for Virat and the whole country wants to see him when he will be back and like others I am also waiting for him to be on the field again.”

Rajkumar said he will attend the third ODI at Lord’s and expressed hope that Kohli and India perform well throughout the three-match series against England.

“I’ll join him in Lords for the third match, the third one-day I’ll go for that, but yes, I wish and pray that he does well and India does well in all these three matches.”

Rajkumar Sharma On India’s T20I series loss to Ireland

India, under the captaincy of newly-appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer, lost to Ireland 2-0 in a two-match T20I series. Rajkumar urged India to put the disappointing T20I series loss behind them, expressing confidence that the team will bounce back and perform well in the upcoming series against England.

“I would say that Ireland series should be forgotten like a bad dream and India will do well against England. I am very sure that India will do well against England,” he said.

Which players did New Delhi Tigers target at DPL 2026 auction?

Speaking about the DPL T20 auction, Rajkumar said Himmat Singh was the New Delhi Tigers’ top target, describing him as a proven performer and last season’s captain. He added that after retaining Prince Yadav, the franchise was keen to bring Himmat back and successfully secured his signing.

“Himmat is a proven player and we had to go for him. Last year he was the captain of our team New Delhi Tigers. So, we had to go for him and we retained Prince Yadav, so he was in the open marquee. So that was our chase and we were successful in getting him,” he said.

Rajkumar said the New Delhi Tigers had a successful auction, securing around 80-90% of their targeted players.

“Till now it’s been quite good, almost all the players we wanted, we have taken them. Everything is not available in the auction; sometimes other teams also bid on it. But overall, if we see, we got 80% to 90% of the players we wanted,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)