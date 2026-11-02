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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli’s Delhi Homecoming In Doubt! Arun Jaitley Stadium Renovation Set To Shift India-Sri Lanka ODI

Virat Kohli’s Delhi Homecoming In Doubt! Arun Jaitley Stadium Renovation Set To Shift India-Sri Lanka ODI

Virat Kohli Delhi ODI: Virat Kohli’s much-awaited return to his home ground in Delhi could be delayed as renovation work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium threatens to shift India’s ODI against Sri Lanka. The outfield upgrade is reportedly running beyond schedule, leaving fans waiting for confirmation of the match venue.

Virat Kohli’s Delhi Homecoming In Doubt! Arun Jaitley Stadium Renovation Set To Shift India-Sri Lanka ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 13:19 IST

Virat Kohli Delhi ODI: Virat Kohli could miss the opportunity to play an international match in front of his home crowd when India host Sri Lanka in an upcoming ODI series. Ongoing renovation work at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium is reportedly set to force a change of venue for the opening match, with the ground unlikely to be ready in time.

New Delhi had originally been allotted the first ODI when the series schedule was announced in March. However, the stadium’s outfield redevelopment has reportedly changed those plans. According to a report by The Hindu, the work is expected to continue beyond December, putting the venue’s availability for the match in doubt.

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The proposed change would be a setback for Delhi cricket fans hoping to watch Kohli play at his home ground. The former India captain has a strong connection with the capital, having represented Delhi in domestic cricket before establishing himself as one of the country’s leading international batters.

Why Is Arun Jaitley Stadium Set To Miss The India-Sri Lanka ODI?

The delay is linked to the redevelopment of the stadium’s outfield, which is being converted to a sand-based system. The project is expected to take around four months to complete.

The new surface is intended to improve drainage and help the ground recover more quickly after rainfall. Sand-based outfields are already used at several Indian cricket venues, including Mullanpur and Lucknow.

The upgraded system is also expected to reduce the need to cover large sections of the playing area during rain interruptions. Better drainage should help prevent waterlogging and allow ground staff to prepare the surface more efficiently once the weather clears.

With the renovation unlikely to be completed before the scheduled match, Delhi is reportedly set to lose hosting rights for the series opener. An alternative venue is yet to be officially confirmed in the information available.

Delhi’s Domestic Fixtures Also Affected By Stadium Work

The redevelopment has already affected Delhi’s domestic cricket calendar. The team has shifted its Ranji Trophy home matches to the Airforce Complex Ground in Palam while work continues at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi’s fixtures against Gujarat and Services have been scheduled at the Palam venue, with the team also expected to play Maharashtra there during the second phase of the competition.

The temporary relocation underlines the scale of the work taking place at the stadium, which remains one of the capital’s principal cricket venues.

Kohli’s Last ODI Appearance At Delhi Venue Dates Back To 2023

India last played an ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The hosts defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets on October 11, 2023, in their previous 50-over international appearance at the ground.

Kohli’s possible absence from the upcoming fixture would therefore extend the wait for Delhi fans hoping to see him in an ODI at his home venue.

The venue shift is not yet the same as a confirmed change to the official schedule. The BCCI and the relevant authorities are expected to provide clarity on the final arrangements.

For now, the renovation project has put Kohli’s anticipated Delhi homecoming in doubt, with fans waiting to learn where the India-Sri Lanka series opener will be played.

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Virat Kohli’s Delhi Homecoming In Doubt! Arun Jaitley Stadium Renovation Set To Shift India-Sri Lanka ODI
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Virat Kohli’s Delhi Homecoming In Doubt! Arun Jaitley Stadium Renovation Set To Shift India-Sri Lanka ODI

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Virat Kohli’s Delhi Homecoming In Doubt! Arun Jaitley Stadium Renovation Set To Shift India-Sri Lanka ODI
Virat Kohli’s Delhi Homecoming In Doubt! Arun Jaitley Stadium Renovation Set To Shift India-Sri Lanka ODI
Virat Kohli’s Delhi Homecoming In Doubt! Arun Jaitley Stadium Renovation Set To Shift India-Sri Lanka ODI
Virat Kohli’s Delhi Homecoming In Doubt! Arun Jaitley Stadium Renovation Set To Shift India-Sri Lanka ODI
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