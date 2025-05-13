Virat Kohli’s Double Ton Masterclass: How He Surpassed Don Bradman’s Iconic Record

His achievements went beyond numbers. He redefined India's approach to Test cricket with aggression, hunger, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Virat Kohli’s Test career, spanning 14 years and 123 matches, showcased his mental strength, passion for the game, and an unmatched consistency with the bat. His innings often reflected a mix of determination, discipline, and sheer love for the longest format.

Between 2016 and 2019, Kohli entered a golden phase. He scored 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79. During this stretch, he recorded 16 centuries and 10 half-centuries. Most notably, he smashed seven double centuries, the most by an Indian and also the most by a Test captain.

The Start of a Dominant Phase: Breaking the West Indies Curse

Kohli’s streak of double centuries began in July 2016 against the West Indies in North Sound.

Before this innings, Kohli’s performances in the Caribbean were disappointing. His debut tour had ended with only 76 runs across five innings. However, this match marked a turning point as he crafted a composed 200 off 283 balls with 24 boundaries.

India declared at 566 for 8 and the West Indies never recovered. Kohli erased past failures with this authoritative knock, dominating Jason Holder and Devendra Bishoo, hitting ten boundaries off the spinner.

Later in October 2016, against New Zealand in Indore, he walked in with India at 60 for 2. Kohli built a strong foundation and went on to score 211 off 366 balls with 20 boundaries. His 365-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane became India’s highest for the fourth wicket in Tests.

India comfortably crossed the 550 mark and won the match by 321 runs.

In December, facing England in Mumbai, Kohli notched his third consecutive double century in as many Test series. England had posted 400 in the first innings, but Kohli responded with 235 off 340 balls.

He played cautiously against James Anderson and Chris Woakes but launched aggressive strokes against Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, and Joe Root. He scored 131 of his runs against them, including eight boundaries off Adil Rashid. India posted 631 and won by an innings and 36 runs.

Surpassing Legends: The Fourth and Fifth Milestones

Kohli’s next double ton came against Bangladesh in February 2017 at Hyderabad.

He hammered 204 off 246 balls at a brisk strike rate of nearly 83. His dominance against spin stood out again, scoring 127 runs and half of his boundaries off the spinners. With support from Murali Vijay and Wriddhiman Saha, India declared at 687 for 6 and won the match by 208 runs.

This double century was his fourth in four consecutive series, a feat that took him past Rahul Dravid and Don Bradman.

After a tough series against Australia where he struggled to score, Kohli bounced back against Sri Lanka in Nagpur, November 2017. Sri Lanka posted 205, but Kohli single-handedly outscored them with 213 off 267 balls, including 17 fours and two sixes. His strike rate was nearly 80, giving the innings an ODI-like tempo. India took a huge lead and secured an innings victory.

In the very next match in Delhi, he made 243 runs in 287 balls. It was his second double ton in two successive Tests, a first for an Indian. India declared at 536 for 7 and the match ended in a draw.

The Final Blow: Kohli’s Personal Best and a Fitting Farewell to Double Tons

Kohli’s seventh and final double century came in October 2019 against South Africa in Pune.

India had chosen to bat first, and Kohli delivered his career-best with an unbeaten 254 off 336 balls. He struck 33 fours and two sixes and maintained a strike rate of 75.59. His attack on South Africa’s spinners was commanding, scoring 127 runs off Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthuswamy.

India declared at 601 for 5 and went on to win by an innings.

Kohli’s seven double hundreds came in just 1,176 days, faster than Bradman who needed 1,484 days for the same milestone. During this stretch, he scored 4,060 runs in 40 Tests at an average of 67.66, including 15 centuries and 10 half-centuries across 66 innings.

His achievements went beyond numbers. He redefined India’s approach to Test cricket with aggression, hunger, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

(With Inputs from ANI)

