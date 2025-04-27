Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB vs DC Match

Adding to the excitement is the return of Delhi’s own Virat Kohli, who will be eager to respond to KL Rahul’s controversial celebration from their previous encounter.

Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB vs DC Match

Virat Kohli's Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead of RCB vs DC Match


The stage is primed for a thrilling showdown between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. As IPL 2025 enters the “revenge week,” RCB sees this match as a perfect opportunity to settle the score with DC and secure two crucial points. Adding to the excitement is the return of Delhi’s own Virat Kohli, who will be eager to respond to KL Rahul’s controversial celebration from their previous encounter.

KL Rahul’s Bold Celebration at Chinnaswamy

In their last meeting at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, KL Rahul led DC to a six-wicket victory. After hitting the match-winning shot, Rahul made a dramatic gesture, thumping his bat on the ground and signaling that the home ground belonged to him, which didn’t sit well with Kohli and his fans.

As the two teams prepare for this upcoming clash, former India and RCB coach Sanjay Bangar shared an intriguing insight into what Kohli’s reaction might be.

Bangar’s Take on Kohli’s Potential Response

Bangar believes Kohli will want to make a statement. He explained, “I think Virat would do a little bit differently. I think he will show that, ‘OK, that pavilion in which you’re sitting, it’s mine.’ Who’s the boss? Virat is the boss there.”

With Kohli’s passion and competitive spirit, fans can expect a response that could become one of the defining moments of the IPL 2025 season. Alongside Kohli, the contest between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will surely add extra intensity to the match.

A Critical Match for Both Teams

Despite the unpredictability of the IPL, both DC and RCB are expected to be contenders for the playoffs. A win at the Feroz Shah Kotla will be critical for both sides as they aim to strengthen their position in the standings.

Kohli’s return to his “home ground” comes with impressive form, having scored five half-centuries in nine matches this season. Interestingly, four of those half-centuries were scored away from Chinnaswamy Stadium, showcasing his adaptability. While Kohli is a crowd favorite, DC’s fans will also be hoping that their homegrown star continues his fine run in the tournament. Both he and Rahul have been instrumental for their respective teams, thriving in challenging conditions this season.

ALSO READ: Suresh Raina Questions MS Dhoni's CSK Auction Role, Claims 'He Wants 4-5 Players…'

 

