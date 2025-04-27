Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
  • Virat Kohli’s Fired-Up Celebration After Dismissing Former RCB Captain Faf du Plessis In RCB vs DC Clash

Virat Kohli’s Fired-Up Celebration After Dismissing Former RCB Captain Faf du Plessis In RCB vs DC Clash

Virat Kohli, ever the passionate competitor, erupted in a classic, aggressive celebration, roaring and throwing his arms in the air as teammates mobbed him in delight.

Virat Kohli’s Fired-Up Celebration After Dismissing Former RCB Captain Faf du Plessis In RCB vs DC Clash

Screengrab


In a fiery moment during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) clash, Virat Kohli gave a trademark, animated send-off to his former RCB teammate and skipper, Faf du Plessis. Returning to action after missing four games due to injury, du Plessis had a forgettable outing for Delhi Capitals as he struggled to get going against his old franchise.

The 41-year-old South African batter could manage only 22 runs off 26 balls, hitting just two boundaries during a scratchy innings. His struggles came to an end in the 10th over when Krunal Pandya, having received clear instructions from Kohli, bowled a leg-side delivery that du Plessis tried to smash down the ground. However, poor timing saw the ball go straight into the safe hands of Kohli, who had positioned himself perfectly.

Virat Kohli, ever the passionate competitor, erupted in a classic, aggressive celebration, roaring and throwing his arms in the air as teammates mobbed him in delight. Kohli’s visible excitement highlighted the emotional intensity of the dismissal, given his past partnership and captaincy stint with du Plessis at RCB.

This season has been a tough one for Faf du Plessis, who has been battling injuries and inconsistency. In his limited appearances, he has scored 29 (18), 50 (27), and 2 (7) before today’s 22 (26), reflecting a disrupted rhythm and lack of match time.

With this big wicket, RCB boosted their chances in a must-win game while Kohli once again showed why his on-field energy remains unparalleled, even against former teammates.

