Former Team India Captain Kapil Dev has gone on to praise Virat Kohli for his stellar performance off late. The legendary cricketer has praised the Indian skipper for his discipline and hard work, attributing them to the be the reasons for his success. Ahead of the Australia tour, Kohli is expected to keep his sublime form going to ace the series for the men in blue. Kapil also reiterated the fact that despite his age, MS Dhoni is still an important man in the team.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has been on the top of his game throughout the year, breaking and claiming new records under his name. the ace batman has played some amazing innings both on home soil and foreign alike, knocking a huge number of runs. Despite the abysmal performance of fellow batsmen on grounds overseas in the series against South Africa and England, Kohli has managed to knock tons and half-a-tons, smashing records and registering them under his name. the skipper had continued with his dream run even against West Indies at home.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts are counting on him to keep emulate the same performance in the upcoming series against Australia tour. As the men in blue head for a faceoff with the Kangaroos in their home ground, Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev has given reasons that make Kohli such a great player. The world winning captain of India’s maiden cricket world cup said that Kohli is a special person and person. Kohli is a talented lad and worked hard on it to attain the superstardom in the game, his hard work and discipline have paved the way for him, he further added, while speaking to NDTV.

Kohli knocked 286 runs which include a century in three-match tests series in South Africa. He then tipped off the England series with a massive 593 runs which averaged at 59.30 runs and included 2 centuries. Against the visitors West Indies, he scored 3 back to back tons smashing Sachin Tendulkar’s age-old record of being the highest run-getter in the ODI format. Hence Kohli is expected to maintain his sublimity in Australia, where he had scored a whopping 692 runs despite India losing the series 0-2.

Kapil while signing off reiterated the massive importance Dhoni has in the team. He said that Dhoni has done a great job and has out parred all the captains in the history of Indian cricket and it is unfair for people to expect his old form now at this age.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More