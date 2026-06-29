Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Gesture For Specially-Abled Pakistani Fan at Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Goes Viral | WATCH Video

Virat Kohli at Lord’s: Cricket royalty was present at Lord’s as the India Women’s Team lost to the Australian Women’s Team in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup. Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli, with his wife, Anushka Sharma, was seen in the stands. Along with Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Shikhar Dhawan were also seen attending the game from the iconic venue. However, one interaction that caught everyone’s attention was Kohli interacting and clicking pictures with a fan from Pakistan. While the relations between the two nations have soured in the last year and a half, both on diplomatic grounds and on the cricket field, the former Indian skipper still took his time to click a photo with a disabled Pakistani fan.

Virat Kohli clicks a picture with a fan from Pakistan









Virat Kohli, who is the most famous cricketer in the present day, was seen interacting with a Pakistani fan outside the Lord’s stadium before the India Women vs Australia Women T20I match. In the video, the 37-year-old is seen taking a picture with the fan while the person taking the photo is saying: Hum Pakistan se hai, leking yeh aapko love karta hai. (We are from Pakistan, but he loves you)

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who attended the India Women vs Australia Women Match?

Virat Kohli was at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match, Australia vs India, on Sunday, and he enjoyed the match at Lord’s Cricket Ground. He, with his wife Anushka Sharma and ex-India coach Ravi Shastri, the ex-India captain, found a seat in the stands. Besides Kohli and Shastri, fans also spotted the former India opener, Shikhar Dhawan, wearing a proud smile as he supported the team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Women knocks out India Women

Australia Women defeated India Women by six wickets in the final Group A match at Lord’s on Sunday, to knock the Women in Blue out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. India entered the match in a do-or-die situation, needing a win to progress to the semi-finals of the World Cup. Australia Women and South Africa Women led the Group A points table after the Proteas Women secured a win over Bangladesh in the earlier fixture of the day. With this result, India is eliminated from the tournament, having also suffered a key group-stage defeat earlier to South Africa. Australia, meanwhile, progressed to the semi-finals unbeaten, maintaining their strong record in ICC events.

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