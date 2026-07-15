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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Gesture to Shubman Gill Goes Viral After India Beat England in 1st ODI | WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Gesture to Shubman Gill Goes Viral After India Beat England in 1st ODI | WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture to India captain Shubman Gill after the IND vs ENG 1st ODI win went viral. Kohli invited Gill to lead the post-match handshake line as India secured a six-wicket victory over England at Edgbaston and took a 1-0 series lead.

Virat Kohli asked Shubman Gill to lead the Indian team during handshakes with the England team. Image Credit: X
Virat Kohli asked Shubman Gill to lead the Indian team during handshakes with the England team. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 11:17 IST

Virat Kohli once again won the hearts of millions of his fans. However, this time around it was not for one of his trademark cover drives or a run-chase. The former Team India skipper showed a great amount of respect to Shubman Gill (the current captain) as the Indian national cricket team got ready to shake hands with the English team after winning the first ODI of the series. Kohli stood first in the line of Indian players getting ready to shake hands with the opposition players, but the 37-year-old called Gill in front to lead the team. 

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture to Shubman Gill




Soon after the Indian team recorded a six-wicket win over the hosts, England, Virat Kohli’s gesture from post-game handshakes went viral on social media platforms. The right-handed batter was in front of the line of Indian cricketers on the ground, but he stopped and turned back to call Shubman Gill in front and lead the team in handshakes. 

Gill, who had retired hurt in the middle of the second innings, seemed to be experiencing difficulty running down the stairs from the dressing room. In the video that has now gone viral, Kohli is seen gesturing to Gill to run in front of the line. However, Gill walked slowly to the front before the players from both teams shook hands. 

Virat Kohli fails on international return in 1st ODI against England

Virat Kohli, making his return to International cricket after almost six months, could not make a huge impact with the bat in hand. The right-handed batter, having missed India’s previous ODI series at home against Afghanistan, played his first international game since scoring a century against New Zealand on 18th January. At Edgbaston, Kohli had a six-ball stay at the crease before being dismissed by Jofra Archer. 

Before being trapped in front of the stumps in the ninth over, the former Indian skipper had struck a four. It was not a convincing four, as Kohli managed to glove behind a short ball to fetch him the only four of his innings. 

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: India register convincing win over England

In the first ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday, India defeated England by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Indian captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a fluid half-century before Axar Patel and Washington Sundar completed the task. Patel’s outstanding all-around performance earned him the title of Player of the Match. 

This is England’s first loss in eight ODIs at Edgbaston since 2015; they were previously defeated by India there in 2014. Additionally, this marks India’s sixth straight ODI victory over England, which is a record.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Axar Patel Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya In Elite ODI Record List With All-Round Brilliance in Birmingham

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Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Gesture to Shubman Gill Goes Viral After India Beat England in 1st ODI | WATCH VIDEO

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Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Gesture to Shubman Gill Goes Viral After India Beat England in 1st ODI | WATCH VIDEO
Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Gesture to Shubman Gill Goes Viral After India Beat England in 1st ODI | WATCH VIDEO
Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Gesture to Shubman Gill Goes Viral After India Beat England in 1st ODI | WATCH VIDEO
Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Gesture to Shubman Gill Goes Viral After India Beat England in 1st ODI | WATCH VIDEO

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