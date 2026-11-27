Virat Kohli IPL Salary: Virat Kohli has come a long way since joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as a young Under-19 World Cup-winning cricketer in 2008. From earning approximately ₹20 lakh in his maiden IPL season to commanding a whopping ₹21 crore in 2026, the former RCB captain has witnessed an extraordinary rise in his IPL earnings over 19 seasons.

Kohli remains one of the biggest attractions in the Indian Premier League and has represented RCB throughout his career. His consistent performances, leadership contributions and immense popularity have made him one of the most valuable players in the competition. His current ₹21 crore retention makes him one of the highest-paid Indian cricketers in IPL history.

Virat Kohli’s IPL Salary Increased From ₹20 Lakh To ₹21 Crore

Kohli entered the IPL in 2008 after captaining India to the ICC Under-19 World Cup title in Malaysia. RCB signed the young batter through the Under-19 player draft, beginning a relationship that has continued for nearly two decades.

His reported salary for the inaugural season was approximately ₹20.1 lakh. He continued earning a similar amount during his initial seasons before receiving a massive increase following his retention ahead of the 2011 season.

According to the published season-wise salary records, his earnings developed through the following stages:

2008-2010: Approximately ₹20.1 lakh in 2008, followed by ₹24.4 lakh in 2009 and ₹22.95 lakh in 2010.

2011-2013: His annual salary increased to approximately ₹8.16 crore in 2011, rising further to ₹8.74 crore in 2012 and ₹9.57 crore in 2013.

2014-2017: Kohli earned ₹12.5 crore per season after being retained ahead of the 2014 season.

2018-2021 : RCB increased his annual salary to ₹17 crore, making him the highest-paid retained player at the time.

2022-2024: His salary was revised to ₹15 crore per season.

2025-2026: Kohli’s annual salary increased to ₹21 crore following his retention ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

RCB Retain Virat Kohli For ₹21 Crore Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Kohli received another significant salary increase ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. RCB decided to retain their long-time batting superstar for ₹21 crore, alongside Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal.

The franchise officially confirmed Kohli’s retention amount on October 31, 2024. His ₹21 crore contract made him the highest-paid Indian player retained ahead of that mega auction.

RCB head coach Andy Flower also explained the importance of retaining Kohli, highlighting his contribution to the franchise and his leadership qualities.

Kohli subsequently continued with RCB for the 2026 season under the same three-year retention cycle. His annual IPL salary remained ₹21 crore.

How Much Has Virat Kohli Earned From IPL?

Kohli’s salary progression highlights his remarkable financial growth in the competition. Based on the reported season-wise figures, his cumulative IPL earnings through the 2026 season stand at approximately ₹232.15 crore.

His annual salary has increased from around ₹20.1 lakh in 2008 to ₹21 crore in 2026, representing an increase of approximately 104 times.

The journey also reflects his extraordinary association with RCB. Unlike several other IPL superstars who have represented multiple franchises, Kohli has remained with the Bengaluru-based franchise throughout his IPL career.

He also helped RCB win their maiden IPL title in 2025, adding a long-awaited championship to his remarkable association with the franchise.