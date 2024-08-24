KL Rahul’s charity auction, held on Friday, raised an impressive INR 1.93 crore, supporting a noble cause. The event, titled ‘Cricket For Charity,’ was hosted by Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his wife, actress Athiya Shetty, in Mumbai. The auction aimed to raise funds for the Vipla Foundation, which is dedicated to providing quality education to underprivileged children.

Auction Highlights: Kohli, Dhoni, and Rohit’s Memorabilia

The auction featured memorabilia from some of cricket’s biggest stars, with Virat Kohli’s jersey being one of the standout items. The jersey fetched an incredible INR 40 lakhs, underscoring the significant impact cricket can have beyond the pitch. Kohli’s gloves were also highly sought after, selling for INR 28 lakhs.

Rohit Sharma’s bat was another major draw, going for INR 24 lakhs. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, India’s legendary former captain, contributed his bat to the auction, which sold for INR 13 lakhs. The auction also featured a bat from cricketing great Rahul Dravid, which fetched INR 11 lakhs. KL Rahul’s own jersey also made its mark, selling for INR 11 lakhs.

Rahul and Athiya’s Commitment to Charity

Both KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty emphasized their dedication to the cause, highlighting the auction’s significance in supporting differently-abled children. “Rahul and I are thrilled to announce our first charity auction, ‘Cricket for a Cause,’ to benefit the Vipla Foundation,” said Athiya Shetty during the event, as reported by TOI.

KL Rahul shared similar sentiments, stating, “The proceeds from this auction will go directly towards supporting the Vipla Foundation’s special school for hearing-impaired and intellectually disabled children, a cause that is incredibly close to my heart.” He also mentioned the personal connection to the foundation, which was started by his grandmother, and encouraged people to support this critical cause by participating in the auction.

Impact and Social Change Through Sports

The event was a testament to the power of sports in driving social change, raising a total of INR 1.93 crore for a worthy cause. The substantial sums raised from the sale of cricket memorabilia demonstrate the deep connection fans have with their favorite players and their willingness to contribute to meaningful causes. The success of the auction showcases the potential of sports stars like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma to make a significant impact off the field, using their influence and legacy to support charitable initiatives.

