Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute to Ajinkya Rahane Goes Viral After Retirement: ‘My Favourite Batting Partner’

With Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane forging one of India’s most decorated batting pairs in Test cricket, the former wrote a heartfelt tribute following the veteran’s retirement from all formats of cricket as he announced the same on July 30, Thursday. Taking to X, Kohli referred to the Maharashtra-born cricketer as the safest hands in the slip cordon and his favourite batting partner.

When did Ajinkya Rahane last play for India?

Having made his debut in international cricket in August 2011, the 38-year-old featured for India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is. While the right-handed batter didn’t quite have a flourishing white-ball career at the international level, he was the neucleus of the Indian Test side that went unbeaten in a home series for more than a decade and won back-to-back series in Australia. Rahane’s most significant achievement was captaining an injury-ravaged Team India to a series win in Australia in 2020-21 as they fashioned a remarkable comeback from being 0-1 down after the first Test, including losing Kohli. Nevertheless, he hadn’t played for India since the tour of the West Indies in 2023, with India significantly turning towards youngsters.

Having finished his Test career with 5077 runs, averaging 38.46 alongside 12 centuries, Kohli wrote:

“Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You’ve done wonders for Indian cricket, and you can be very proud of your journey. The safest pair of hands in the slips and my favourite Test batting partner. Wishing you well always. God bless.”

Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You’ve done wonders for Indian cricket, and you can be very proud of your journey. The safest pair of hands in the slips and my favourite Test batting partner. Wishing you well always. God bless. 🤝🇮🇳@ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/bHGaas41gO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 30, 2026







Rahane, who served as Kohli’s deputy in Test cricket for the better part of the last decade, started playing red-ball cricket for India with the star batter in 2013. Until 2023, the duo batted 67 innings together, aggregating 3661 runs, averaging 56.32 alongside 10 century partnerships and 17 fifty-run stands. As far as slip catching go, Rahane enjoys the highest percentage of catches held off spin-bowling, standing at 68%.

What next for Ajinkya Rahane?

With the veteran also calling it quits from the Indian Premier League (IPL), he is likely to become a full-time commentator.

Rahane, who has been commentating in The Hundred 2026, could also appear as one in IPL 2027.