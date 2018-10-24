When Virat Kohli stepped on the pitch in the second ODI against West Indies, he was just 81 runs short of completing 10,000 ODI runs. Moreover, he was another 11 runs away from taking his ODI runs tally past 1,000-mark in 2018 calendar year.

VIrat Kohli is in the form of his life in 2018 and his records speak volumes of it

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is in form of his life and to give further proof of it he scored the second consecutive century in the ongoing series against West Indies on Wednesday in Vizag. The Delhi-born batsman smashed a stellar 157 off 129 balls hitting 13 boundaries and 4 sixes. Enroute t0 his 37th century, the swashbuckling cricketer broke several records yet again.

When Virat Kohli stepped on the pitch in the second ODI against West Indies, he was just 81 runs short of completing 10,000 ODI runs. Moreover, he was another 11 runs away from taking his ODI runs tally past 1,000-mark in 2018 calendar year.

Coming to play his 205th ODI inning, Kohli looked like a man with a plan since the first delivery. He went onto play a patient innings after India lost the first wicket early in the match. He slammed a stunning 37th century in just 213 ODIs becoming the fastest batsman in the history of cricket to cross 10,000 run-mark.

Virat Kohli surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record and broke it by a mile. The Master Blaster took a total of 259 innings to reach the 10,000-run landmark while Virat Kohli managed to reach the milestone in just 205 innings.

2018 has been the most prolific year for Kohli in his glittering 10-year career so far. In 11 innings, he has amassed 1046 runs at an incredible average of almost 150. In 2018 alone, he has struck 5 centuries, twice crossing the 150-run mark, and 3 half-centuries.

Kohli overtook England batsman Jonny Bairstow’s rec0rd of 1025 runs, which he accumulated in 22 matches, in the current calendar year. The Indian superstar managed to surpass Bairstow in exactly half the innings.

The highest aggregate in a calendar year amassed by the Indian skipper stands at 1,460 runs, which he accomplished in 2017. Given the peak form he is in, Virat Kohli can easily surpass that total in the ongoing year as India has three more ODIs left to play with West Indies in 2018 before they go for Tour Down Under.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More