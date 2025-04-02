Virat Kohli’s RCB Tops Instagram Charts, Surpasses 18 Million Followers

Back in November 2023, RCB lagged behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Instagram followers. However, a dynamic content strategy and unwavering fan support have catapulted them to the top.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has cemented its status as the most followed IPL franchise on Instagram, racing past its competitors to reach an impressive 18 million followers. This milestone highlights RCB’s exceptional ability to engage with fans, leveraging social media as a powerful tool for brand expansion and fan interaction, according to a statement from the franchise.

A Rapid Surge in Social Media Presence

The team reached 17 million followers on March 23 and remarkably surpassed the 18 million mark within just 10 days. Currently, CSK stands at 17.7 million followers, while MI trails with 16.2 million.

RCB’s surge is driven by their ability to create engaging, interactive content that resonates with a global audience. A key moment that fueled this momentum was their historic victory over CSK on their home ground—an achievement 17 years in the making. The win sparked immense fan celebrations and an explosion of social media activity.

The Power of Authentic Engagement

“We really want to be present in our fans’ lives every day, we want to be relevant, we want to be interesting. Our Social Strategy attributes its success to authenticity, and highlighting the team’s personalities and celebrating the philosophy and our incredible fan base is a large part of this success. At the end of the day, we believe our social channels are the entry point and the engagement point that helps us build deeper, meaningful connections with our fan community,” said Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as quoted by the franchise.

As RCB continues to dominate on the field, currently leading the points table, they are also setting new benchmarks in digital engagement. The team is gearing up to face Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, looking to maintain their winning streak.

So far, RCB has won both of their matches, securing victories against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and five-time winners CSK in their own backyard. Their success, both online and on the field, continues to captivate fans worldwide.

