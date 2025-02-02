Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Virat Kohli’s Remark To Railways Pacer Himanshu Sangwan Who Sought Autograph After Dismissing Him

Virat Kohli’s much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years was short-lived. Playing for Delhi against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kohli was dismissed for just 6 runs in the first innings by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Virat Kohli’s Remark To Railways Pacer Himanshu Sangwan Who Sought Autograph After Dismissing Him


Virat Kohli’s much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years was short-lived. Playing for Delhi against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kohli was dismissed for just 6 runs in the first innings by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan. Despite Kohli’s early dismissal, Delhi secured a dominant victory by an innings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Himanshu Sangwan made headlines when he clean-bowled the cricket legend. The delivery, which Sangwan described as one of the best of his career, earned him instant recognition. Kohli himself acknowledged the quality of the ball, reportedly telling Sangwan, “What a ball it was; it was a beautiful delivery. I really enjoyed that!”

After the match, Sangwan approached Kohli with a unique request—an autograph on the very ball that had led to his dismissal. Kohli graciously signed the ball, commending Sangwan on his performance. “I’ve heard about you. You’re a good bowler. Best wishes for the future,” Kohli told the young pacer.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi’s Victory and Season Performance

Delhi’s off-spinner Shivam Sharma played a pivotal role in the victory, claiming five wickets. Resuming their innings at 334 for seven, Delhi posted a total of 374, taking a 133-run lead. Railways’ batters faltered, managing only 114 runs in 30.4 overs, resulting in an innings defeat.

Sumit Mathur, who had been batting on 78 overnight for Delhi, fell short of a century, finishing with 86. Himanshu Sangwan, apart from dismissing Kohli, claimed four wickets in the match.

Despite the win, Delhi failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy from Elite Group D. With 21 points, they trailed behind Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu, who secured their spots with 25 points each.

Though Kohli’s on-field contribution was limited, he spent quality time with his teammates in the dressing room, posing for pictures and shaking hands. The cricket icon also visited the Railways dressing room, where he met and interacted with the opposition players, leaving a lasting impression.

A Learning Moment for Young Cricketers

Kohli’s sportsmanship and humility were evident throughout the match. His gesture of signing the ball for Sangwan and his encouraging words highlighted his positive influence on young cricketers.

While Kohli’s Ranji Trophy return may not have gone as planned, his presence and actions off the field demonstrated why he remains one of cricket’s most respected figures. Himanshu Sangwan’s memorable moment and Delhi’s emphatic win ensured the match would be remembered for more than just the scorecard.

Read More : WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Is This John Cena’s Final Royal Battle?

Filed under

himanshu sangwan Virat Kohli

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

‘Most Middle Class Friendly Budget’, Says PM Modi While Addressing Sankalp Rally In RK Puram Ahead Of Delhi Elections

‘Most Middle Class Friendly Budget’, Says PM Modi While Addressing Sankalp Rally In RK Puram...

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

Syria’s Interim President Visits Saudi Arabia, Indicating A Move Away From Iran

Syria’s Interim President Visits Saudi Arabia, Indicating A Move Away From Iran

Delhi Ki Devi’s: A Look at the Capital’s Female Chief Ministers Who Shaped The National Capital

Delhi Ki Devi’s: A Look at the Capital’s Female Chief Ministers Who Shaped The National...

Entertainment

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox