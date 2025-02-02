Virat Kohli’s Remark To Railways Pacer Himanshu Sangwan Who Sought Autograph After Dismissing Him

Virat Kohli’s much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years was short-lived. Playing for Delhi against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kohli was dismissed for just 6 runs in the first innings by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan.

Virat Kohli’s much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years was short-lived. Playing for Delhi against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kohli was dismissed for just 6 runs in the first innings by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan. Despite Kohli’s early dismissal, Delhi secured a dominant victory by an innings.

Himanshu Sangwan made headlines when he clean-bowled the cricket legend. The delivery, which Sangwan described as one of the best of his career, earned him instant recognition. Kohli himself acknowledged the quality of the ball, reportedly telling Sangwan, “What a ball it was; it was a beautiful delivery. I really enjoyed that!”

After the match, Sangwan approached Kohli with a unique request—an autograph on the very ball that had led to his dismissal. Kohli graciously signed the ball, commending Sangwan on his performance. “I’ve heard about you. You’re a good bowler. Best wishes for the future,” Kohli told the young pacer.

Delhi’s Victory and Season Performance

Delhi’s off-spinner Shivam Sharma played a pivotal role in the victory, claiming five wickets. Resuming their innings at 334 for seven, Delhi posted a total of 374, taking a 133-run lead. Railways’ batters faltered, managing only 114 runs in 30.4 overs, resulting in an innings defeat.

Sumit Mathur, who had been batting on 78 overnight for Delhi, fell short of a century, finishing with 86. Himanshu Sangwan, apart from dismissing Kohli, claimed four wickets in the match.

Despite the win, Delhi failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy from Elite Group D. With 21 points, they trailed behind Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu, who secured their spots with 25 points each.

Though Kohli’s on-field contribution was limited, he spent quality time with his teammates in the dressing room, posing for pictures and shaking hands. The cricket icon also visited the Railways dressing room, where he met and interacted with the opposition players, leaving a lasting impression.

A Learning Moment for Young Cricketers

Kohli’s sportsmanship and humility were evident throughout the match. His gesture of signing the ball for Sangwan and his encouraging words highlighted his positive influence on young cricketers.

While Kohli’s Ranji Trophy return may not have gone as planned, his presence and actions off the field demonstrated why he remains one of cricket’s most respected figures. Himanshu Sangwan’s memorable moment and Delhi’s emphatic win ensured the match would be remembered for more than just the scorecard.

