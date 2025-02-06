Virat Kohli’s Streak Ends: When Was The Last Time He Missed A Match Due To Injury?

Discover when Virat Kohli last missed a match due to injury, breaking his 1130-day streak, and the impact on the Indian cricket team.

Fans were left disappointed when India skipper Rohit Sharma dropped a bombshell during the toss on Thursday, revealing that Virat Kohli would be missing the first ODI against England due to a knee injury sustained on the eve of the game. This unexpected news came as a shock to many, considering Kohli’s renowned fitness and his impressive streak of 1130 days without missing a match due to injury.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kohli’s absence was keenly felt as he was replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut alongside Harshit Rana. Kohli’s last absence from an ODI was back in January 2022, when he missed the second Test against South Africa due to an upper back spasm. His fitness has always been a cornerstone of his career, making this recent injury all the more surprising.

The knee injury occurred during training, and Kohli was seen with a strapping around his right knee, gingerly participating in light training sessions before the match. Despite his efforts, the injury was severe enough to rule him out of the game. This marks only the second time in his career that Kohli has missed an ODI due to injury.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kohli’s fitness has been a topic of discussion in recent years, with injuries in 2021 and 2022 affecting his performance. In January 2022, he suffered an upper back spasm, and in 2021, stiffness in his back forced him to miss a warm-up match. Even earlier in his career, Kohli faced injuries, such as a neck problem in 2018 and a right shoulder injury in 2017.

Despite these setbacks, Kohli remains one of the fittest cricketers in history, and his absence from the first ODI has raised concerns about his readiness for upcoming fixtures, including the ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment during the toss, stating, “Unfortunately, Virat isn’t playing, he had a knee problem last night.”

As fans and cricket enthusiasts eagerly await Kohli’s return, the focus now shifts to how India will perform without their star player. The team will need to rally together and adapt to the new lineup, with Jaiswal and Rana stepping up to the challenge.

Kohli’s road to recovery will be closely monitored, and his fans hope to see him back in action soon, ready to continue his remarkable career. His absence serves as a reminder of the physical toll that professional sports can take, even on the fittest athletes.

ALSO READ: India vs England 1st ODI: England Wins Toss, India Hand Debuts to Jaiswal and Rana