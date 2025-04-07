Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
Virat Kohli’s T20 Masterclass: Becomes First Indian Batsman To Conquer This Unprecedented Record

The milestone came during the IPL 2025 face-off between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli added yet another remarkable chapter to his storied career by becoming the fastest Indian cricketer to score 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The milestone came during the IPL 2025 face-off between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

A Feat Never Achieved Before in Indian Cricket

Kohli didn’t just break records—he lit up the evening with his effortless batting. Smashing a breathtaking six off Jasprit Bumrah, he had the crowd roaring and experts singing his praises.

His 50 came in just 29 balls, showcasing the kind of form that fans have come to expect from the maestro.

While Chris Gayle still holds the record for being the fastest to 13,000 T20 runs overall—doing it in 381 innings—Kohli wasn’t far behind, reaching the milestone in 386 innings.

Here’s a look at the elite list:

13,000+ T20 Runs (Men’s Cricket):

14,562 – Chris Gayle (381 innings)

13,610 – Alex Hales (474 innings)

13,557 – Shoaib Malik (487 innings)

13,537 – Kieron Pollard (594 innings)

13,001* – Virat Kohli (386 innings)

Bumrah Returns, Mumbai Elects to Bowl

The match also saw the much-anticipated return of Jasprit Bumrah, who was back in action after a lengthy layoff due to a back injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy finale in Sydney.

Mumbai Indians, looking to turn their season around, won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Rohit Sharma also made a comeback after missing the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants due to a knee injury. His presence, along with Bumrah’s, added a much-needed boost to the squad.

Skipper Hardik Pandya explained the decision to bowl first, “When the wicket is good, it stays that way, and with dew, it could only get better,” he said.

He admitted the team had been missing key moments but believed playing at home could give them the edge.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar echoed similar thoughts, saying he would have chosen to chase had he won the toss. Still, he believed the pitch would offer good support to batters throughout the game.

ALSO READ: Watch: Yo Yo Honey Singh Treats KKR Players To 'Korbo Lorbo Jitbo' At His Million India Tour In Kolkata

 

