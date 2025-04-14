Virat Kohli’s T20 Milestone: Childhood Coach Compares 100 Fifties To 100 ODI Centuries

Rajkumar Sharma equated the accomplishment with the legendary benchmark of 100 centuries in One Day Internationals (ODIs), highlighting Kohli's enduring consistency.

Virat Kohli reached a remarkable milestone in T20 cricket by scoring his 100th fifty, a feat that places him among the game’s elite. His childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, equated the accomplishment with the legendary benchmark of 100 centuries in One Day Internationals (ODIs), highlighting Kohli’s enduring consistency.

The latest fifty came during Kohli’s dominant performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. His third half-century of the season helped his team chase down 174 with ease, losing just one wicket.

A Rare Milestone in T20 History

With this knock, Kohli became only the second player in T20 history after David Warner to notch up 100 fifties in the format.

“Definitely, it is a big achievement. I think scoring 100 fifties is as good as scoring 100 centuries in ODIs I would say because T20 is such a format where scoring fifty is a good score and that shows his consistency. The way he has played since the beginning, he has been the most consistent batsman in the T20 format also,” said Sharma in a conversation with ANI.

Kohli has been one of the most dependable batters in the ongoing IPL season. With 248 runs from six innings, he currently ranks as the fifth-highest run scorer, averaging 62 and striking at over 143.

Kohli-Salt Duo Boosts RCB’s Title Hopes

Rajkumar praised the opening pair of Kohli and Phil Salt, calling their partnership a key factor behind RCB’s success this season.

“Phil Salt and Virat are really complimenting each other well because initially, Phil is taking on, and Virat is stabilizing the innings. It is a great combination,” he explained.

When asked about RCB’s chances of lifting their maiden IPL title, Sharma sounded cautiously optimistic. He noted the team’s overall balance and growing strength.

“They have depth in their bowling also and Kohli is looking good. So, let us keep our fingers crossed and hope lot of good things for RCB. It is early to say but the way they are playing they look good as a team but not winning in home conditions (lost both games so far in Bengaluru). I expect them to do well at home too,” he added.

Concerns Over Test Form Ahead of England Tour

While Kohli continues to shine in T20s, the spotlight is also turning toward India’s upcoming five-Test series in England, starting June 20. This series will kick off India’s new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025-27.

On whether Kohli should be seen in the Test squad, Rajkumar was cautious. “It is too early. It is a different format. Let us focus on the IPL first.”

The Indian team management faces a tough call regarding the form of both Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma in the longest format. The duo had a forgettable 2024-25 Test season, which saw India suffer a historic series whitewash at home against New Zealand and miss out on a WTC final berth.

Rohit managed just 164 runs in eight Tests at a dismal average of 10.93, while Kohli fared slightly better with 382 runs in 10 matches at an average of 22.87.

Kohli’s longer-term red-ball struggles have also raised eyebrows. Since 2020, he has averaged only 30.72 across 39 Tests, with just three centuries and nine fifties—figures that are far below his peak performance levels.

