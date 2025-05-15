Virat Kohli’s Test Successor: 5 Players, Including Shreyas Iyer And Karun Nair, Who Can Replace Him At No. 4

Across 123 Test matches, Kohli scored 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. He became India’s mainstay at No. 4 in the batting order in 2013, taking over from Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli officially retired from Test cricket on May 12, announcing his decision in an Instagram post. The 36-year-old’s red-ball journey began in 2011 against the West Indies and lasted 14 years.

Across 123 Test matches, Kohli scored 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. He became India’s mainstay at No. 4 in the batting order in 2013, taking over from Sachin Tendulkar. With Kohli stepping away, the focus now shifts to who will fill that crucial spot as India prepares for a five-match Test series in England beginning June 20.

1. Youthful Energy and Future Promise

Shubman Gill has been a consistent presence in India’s top order across formats. Though he has never batted at No. 4 in Tests, his technique and adaptability make him a strong option for the future.

Sarfaraz Khan made his debut earlier this year and has already impressed with key performances. He scored 150 runs as a No. 4 batter against New Zealand in Bengaluru. While he may not feature in the England tour, his ability to deliver in high-pressure situations makes him a strong contender going forward.

Devdutt Padikkal debuted in Test cricket against England in Dharamsala on March 7, 2024. The left-handed batter scored 65 runs in his first innings at No. 4. Though he has only played two Tests so far, his calm approach and solid stroke play have caught attention.

2. Experienced Options India Can Depend On

KL Rahul brings the most experience among the current contenders. He has played 58 Test matches and is likely to be India’s senior-most batter in the upcoming England series. Rahul has batted at No. 4 only once in Tests, scoring 86 runs against England in Hyderabad. His proven success as a middle-order batter in ODIs strengthens his case for the role.

Shreyas Iyer has a strong record in ODIs at No. 4 and has begun transitioning into that role in Tests. In his last red-ball outing against England in Visakhapatnam, he batted at No. 4 and posted scores of 27 and 29. While these numbers are modest, his potential remains significant.

Karun Nair has enjoyed a resurgence in domestic cricket, performing consistently for Vidarbha in the 2024–25 season. The 33-year-old has played 114 First-Class matches and is being backed by cricketing figures like Anil Kumble to take up the vacant No. 4 slot. His previous triple century in Test cricket still speaks to his capabilities.

3. Other Names in the Mix

Rajat Patidar was given a chance at No. 4 during the England series last year. He played in the third and fourth Tests but managed only 22 runs in four innings. On two occasions, he was dismissed without scoring. While he had a rough start, he may still be considered for further opportunities.

India stands on the verge of a transition. The departure of Virat Kohli leaves a big void at No. 4. Whether it is a seasoned campaigner or a rising talent, the player who steps into that role will not just fill a position, but inherit a legacy built by some of the greatest names in Indian cricket.

