Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  Virat Kohli's Viral Class 10 Marksheet: A Look Back At His Academic Scores Amid Test Retirement

Virat Kohli’s Viral Class 10 Marksheet: A Look Back At His Academic Scores Amid Test Retirement

For many students and sports enthusiasts, the mark sheet became more than just a school record. It became a symbol of perseverance and alternative paths to success.

Virat Kohli’s Viral Class 10 Marksheet: A Look Back At His Academic Scores Amid Test Retirement

Virat Kohli's Viral Class 10 Marksheet: A Look Back at His Academic Scores Amid Test Retirement


As CBSE declared its Class 10 results this week, an unexpected document began circulating on social media. It was the Class 10 mark sheet of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli.

The image gained traction just days after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12. The timing sparked a wave of emotion and reflection among fans and followers.

A Reminder of Humble Beginnings

Many were curious about Kohli’s school performance, which offered a rare glimpse into the early life of the cricket legend.

The former Indian captain played 123 Test matches and scored 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries. His decision to retire came after what many viewed as a slow period in his red-ball form over the past five years.

His farewell led to emotional tributes from cricket lovers across the globe. Fans shared memorable highlights from his career and expressed gratitude for his contribution to the sport.

Alongside the heartfelt messages, Kohli’s mark sheet reminded people that a modest academic record does not prevent someone from achieving extraordinary success.

Fans Reflect on the Meaning of Success

For many students and sports enthusiasts, the mark sheet became more than just a school record. It became a symbol of perseverance and alternative paths to success.

Virat Kohli 10th Standard Marksheet
Virat Kohli 10th Standard Marksheet

“Academic scores aren’t the only measure of potential,” one fan wrote. “Kohli is living proof that dedication and hard work can take you far, even if school isn’t your strong suit.”

Another user remarked, “It’s inspiring to see where he started and where he ended up. His journey is a lesson in perseverance.”

The post struck a chord especially during exam season, when students often feel pressured to meet high academic expectations.

Beyond the Numbers

Kohli’s legacy is not measured by grades. It lives in match-winning innings, his fearless leadership, and the global respect he has earned on the cricket field.

His story continues to inspire young dreamers, showing that success comes in many forms.

As fans celebrate his career, his mark sheet quietly reminds us that potential cannot be summed up in numbers on a page.

Filed under

BCCI CBSE ipl Virat Kohli

