Cricketing legend Virender Sehwag has joined India’s largest multi-lingual micro-blogging platform – Koo. His maiden Koo announced his arrival on the platform using the handle @VirenderSehwag. Sehwag’s entry to Koo will bring users of the platform the excitement of live action and match commentary across a slew of Indian languages. This is especially relevant with the T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to begin in the UAE and Oman from October 17, 2021. Within hours of joining Koo, Sehwag, who is known for his witty retorts and quirky comments on cricket and trending issues, garnered a tremendous response from his fans.

Welcoming Sehwag to the platform, a Koo spokesperson said, “Cricket is not just a game – it’s an emotion that Indians live and breathe. It is an expression that binds us all together, irrespective of our cultural and linguistic diversities. Similarly, Koo is a multi-lingual microblogging platform that is on a mission to empower Indians to express themselves in their native languages. Virender Sehwag’s entry on the Koo App ahead of the T20 World Cup will create tremendous excitement for users and cricket fans on Koo, who will now be able to follow his views in their native languages and enjoy his take on the tournament through his wit and humour.”

Koo was founded in March 2020, as a multi-lingual micro-blogging platform in Indian languages. Available in multiple Indian languages, it enables people from different regions in India to express themselves in their mother tongue. In a country where just 10% of the population speaks English, a deep need for a social media platform that can deliver immersive language experiences to Indian users was felt by the founders of the platform. Koo provides a stage for those who prefer Indian languages.