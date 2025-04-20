Virender Sehwag Blasts Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone Over Bad IPL Performance: ‘Yeh Yaha Holiday Manane Aate Hai?’

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has lashed out at Glenn Maxwell of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Liam Livingstone for what he sees as a lack of passion and determination to help their franchises clinch the IPL trophy.

Sehwag, known for his straightforward views, accused the two overseas stars of treating the league like a vacation and showing no genuine drive to contribute meaningfully.

“They Just Come Here for a Holiday” – Sehwag Unimpressed

Maxwell, who has previously played under Sehwag’s captaincy during his stint with PBKS, was left out of the playing XI ahead of their recent clash against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Livingstone, who has also failed to make a mark with the bat this season—scoring just 87 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 127.94—was dropped for Romario Shepherd ahead of the return fixture in Mullanpur.

Sehwag did not hold back during a discussion on Cricbuzz, saying, “I feel like Maxwell and Livingstone’s hunger is gone. Yeh yaha holiday manane aate hai (they just come here for a holiday). They enjoy their vacation and leave. They don’t have any attachment with their team that they have to help them win or that this team has not won a trophy and they have to contribute for it.”

He went on to add, “I’ve spent time with a lot of foreign players, but only 1 or 2 really gave me the feeling that, ‘Yes, I genuinely want to do something for the team.’ I don’t see that in these two that they have to make the team win. They just talk big and go back. There’s no performance.”

Praise for Overseas Players Who Showed Dedication

When asked about international players who genuinely cared about their team’s performance, Sehwag was quick to name three.

“David Warner, AB de Villiers, McGrath… McGrath used to ask, ‘Why am I not playing, make me play and I’ll win you the match.’… these three players were different otherwise there have been a lot of players, Sri Lankan, West Indian, who come and go.”

He also highlighted the indifferent attitude of some overseas players during crunch moments.

“You get to know these things when you lose a semi-final or a final and they ask, ‘Where’s the party?’ There’s no regret of losing. They are just relieved that IPL is over and they can go back home,” Sehwag said.

PBKS Set Target, But RCB Eye Revenge

In the match referenced by Sehwag, PBKS put up a total of 157/6 in their innings.

RCB, having suffered a loss in the earlier encounter, were left chasing 158 to notch up a win away from home and settle scores with the Punjab side.

