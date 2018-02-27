Virender Sehwag has revealed why he chose Ravichandran Ashwin as Kings XI Punjab captain over Yuvraj Singh. The former Indian opener has said that he believes bowlers turn out to be brilliant captains citing the example of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Kapil Dev.

Ending days of speculations, Kings XI Punjab director Virender Sehwag announced in a Facebook chat on Monday that Tamil Nadu spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be leading the side in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. The news did not go down well with the franchise’s supporters who wanted to see Yuvraj Singh donning the hat of the skipper in the brand new season of the cash-rich league.

However, Sehwag has cleared the air and has clarified as to why he chose Ashwin for the job over Yuvraj Singh. The former Indian opener has said that he believes bowlers turn out to be brilliant captains citing the example of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Kapil Dev.”I always thought that if someone should become the captain it should be a bowler because I am a great fan of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Kapil Dev. These were bowlers, who went on to become captains and did really well for the team. I’m sure Ashwin would wonders for Kings XI Punjab this season,” Sehwag said. He further said that Ashwin is smart and knows the T20 format pretty well, which will help him in leading the side.

ALSO READ: Today is one of the most memorable days of my life: Ravichandran Ashwin on being named Kings XI Punjab skipper

After being named the captain, Ashwin had expressed his excitement and said he was looking forward to the new role. “I will definitely give my best and have a lot of fun and we will try and play really exciting kind of cricket this year,” the cricketer told Kings XI team director Virender Sehwag in a Facebook chat.

ALSO READ: Harsha Bhogle, Ravichandran Ashwin engage in Twitter banter over Arsenal’s dip in form

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App