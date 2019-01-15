Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman on Tuesday lauded MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Dinesh Karthik for playing important innings against Australia at the Adelaide Oval cricket stadium. Virender Sehwag posted a picture and captioned it saying "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost! Wonderful innings from Virat. Dhoni and Karthik finishing it in style

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag on Tuesday batted of Mahendra Singh Dhoni after he finished the Adelaide ODI is style. MS Dhoni played an important and impressive knock of 55 runs and took the charge after Virat Kohli went back to the pavilion. Praising MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag posted a picture and captioned it saying “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost! Wonderful innings from Virat. Dhoni and Karthik finishing it in style. Will need more matches with 4-5-6 playing handy match-winning knocks.”

Virender Sehwag’s tweet was a reply to the people who were criticising former captain for his slow knock in the 2nd ODI at Sydney.

Cricket expert Harsha Bhogle, in a tweet, said, “Dhoni has shown his class. He just understood the situation beautifully and this is a tribute to his fitness.”

Thumping the back of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik, the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar, in a tweet, said, “A great win and fabulous innings by @imVkohli. Yet another at his adopted home ground😉. Excellent role played by @msdhoni and @DineshKarthik to take India over the line. #INDvAUS”

Former middle-order batsman VVS Laxman, who was the backbone of India’s batting line-up, called it a fabulous performance in a tweet. “Fantastic run chase by India. Excellent 100 from Virat, he makes it look very easy. Was wonderful to see Dhoni finish of the game beautifully and Dinesh Karthik’s cameo was very very important in the end. The final game should be a cracker.”

Lauding the cricketer, YouTuber Bhuvan Bham said that a lot of cricket is still left in MSD. In a tweet, he said, “Ek athlete ko pata hota hai usko kab retire hona hai. Log bolte rahenge aur woh run maarta rahega. ( An athlete knows when he has to retire, people keep on poking and he will continue to score.) That sixer is a proof that he is still “THE MAHENDRA SINGH DHONI” 💕 P.S: DK is such an important pillar for the team. And Kohli, you beauty! ♥️ #WhatATeam #Dhoni #KingKohli”

Dinesh Karthik’s cameo as a finisher was also eulogized by the netizens. DK scored quick 25 runs off 14 balls with 2 fours. Skipper Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 104 runs off 112 balls with 5 boundaries and 2 long sixes and helped his side to successfully achieve the target of 299 runs. Team India chased the Australian total with 6 wickets and 5 balls to spare.

The third and final ODI of the three-match series will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where both the sides will try to give their 100% to bag the match and the series.

