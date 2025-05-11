Virender Sehwag Slams Pakistan's Ceasefire Violation with Scathing 'Kutte Ki...' Post

His remarks came amid growing unease at the border, as both countries had just publicly affirmed a ceasefire agreement.

Virender Sehwag, former Indian cricket star, launched a fiery critique on social media following reports that the Pakistani army violated a ceasefire agreement with India on Saturday.

Sehwag, never one to shy away from expressing strong views, posted an image on X (formerly Twitter) that included the line: “kutte ki dum tedi ki tedi hi rehti hai.”

pic.twitter.com/8HEGZhv2O6 — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 10, 2025

A Proverb with a Pointed Message

The phrase, a well-known Hindi saying that refers to something or someone that refuses to change its nature, was widely interpreted as a thinly veiled jab at Pakistan’s long-standing record of reneging on peace commitments.

Fans and political observers alike saw it as a reminder of Pakistan’s habitual failure to honour ceasefire deals.

Known as the Sultan of Multan—thanks to his iconic triple century in the Pakistani city during a historic India tour—Sehwag’s comments carried weight and symbolism.

Sehwag Blames Pakistan for Escalation

The former Indian opener didn’t hold back as he blamed Pakistan for escalating tensions in the region.

“War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet. They have escalated to save it’s terrorist assets, speaks so much about them. Our forces will reply in the most appropriate manner, a manner Pakistan will never forget,” Sehwag had posted on ‘X’.

Fresh Violence Erupts After Truce Declaration

Despite the official truce, multiple explosions were reported along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) within hours.

Reports indicated that Pakistani drones had been used to target areas across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan—raising alarms in security and political circles.

This latest wave of hostilities followed the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 people dead, many of them tourists.

In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking nine terrorist camps located deep inside Pakistani territory.

