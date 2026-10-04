Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Named Delhi Captain for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2026 After India U-19 Success

Aaryavir Sehwag Delhi Captain: In a big step for his budding cricket career, Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag, has been bestowed with a huge responsibility by being named the captain of the Under-19 side of Delhi for the upcoming Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2026. The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced the squad comprising 16 players for the upcoming age-group meet scheduled to commence in Visakhapatnam from October 8.

This is Aaryavir’s first key leadership role after an impressive rise up the junior cricket ladder. Just 18 years old, the young batsman recently turned out for India Under-19 in a three-match Youth ODI series against Australia and made an impact with a series of good knocks at the top of the order.

Aaryavir Sehwag Handed Extra Responsibility After U-19 Heroics

Aaryavir was involved in his first India U-19 series, the recent Australia series in Rajkot. He was still raw, being only 17 years of age, though he showed promise. He scored 28 in the first game after coming out with Pond pushing up the order. In the second U-19 ODI, he scored 47 coming in at no. 3, showing great maturity and consistency in a mature innings. Unfortunately, in the third game he could just add 34 towards the team’s total of 223. His cameos earned the young man 109 runs from three matches.

His performances got noticed by selectors and helped to book his place as a rising talent among young cricketers of Delhi. Aeryavir had also played for West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League earlier this year.

Anvay Dravid to Captain Karnataka in Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2026

Earlier, Rahul Dravid’s younger son Anvay Dravid has been handed another leadership responsibility after his impressive run at India U-19 level. The wicketkeeper-batter has been appointed captain of Karnataka for the upcoming Vinoo Mankad Trophy, with the tournament scheduled to be played in Visakhapatnam from October 8 to 16.

The 17-year-old right-handed batter has been named both captain and wicketkeeper of Karnataka’s U-19 side. Anvay’s appointment comes after a strong 2025-26 age-group season and increasing exposure with India U-19.

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