Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir, Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Earn India U19 Call-Ups For Australia U19 One-Day Series | Check Full Squad

India announced their Under-19 squads for the upcoming series against Australia, with Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid among the notable names in the One-Day team. Aaryavir, the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, has received his maiden India U19 call-up after impressing in domestic cricket, while wicketkeeper-batter Anvay, son of legendary India cricketer Rahul Dravid, has retained his place following a strong performance on the recent Sri Lanka tour. Here is everything you need to know about the India U19 squads, fixtures and the upcoming Australia series.

Aaryavir Sehwag Earns Maiden India U19 Call-Up

Aaryavir Sehwag has been included in India’s U19 One-Day squad for the three-match series against Australia in Rajkot. The right-handed batter has been making an impression in domestic cricket and recently featured for West Delhi Lions in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2026, where his aggressive strokeplay drew comparisons with his father Virender Sehwag.

Aaryavir had previously attracted attention during the 2024 Cooch Behar Trophy, when he smashed a remarkable 297 against Meghalaya, further highlighting his batting potential.

Anvay Dravid Retains India U19 Spot

Wicketkeeper-batter Anvay Dravid has also been named in the India U19 One-Day squad. The son of former India captain Rahul Dravid retained his place after producing an impressive 87 during India’s U19 tour of Sri Lanka in July.

However, neither Aaryavir Sehwag nor Anvay Dravid has been selected for India’s squads for the two upcoming Multi-Day fixtures against Australia.

India U19 One-Day Series Captain

Lakshya Raichandani will captain India in the three One-Day matches against Australia. Yashbardhan Chauhan, who led the team during the recent Sri Lanka tour, has been appointed vice-captain for the One-Day leg.

The leadership roles will be reversed for the Multi-Day matches, with Yashbardhan Chauhan taking charge and Lakshya Raichandani serving as his deputy.

India U19 vs Australia U19 One-Day Series Schedule

1st One-Day: September 18, 2026 – Rajkot

September 18, 2026 – Rajkot 2nd One-Day: September 21, 2026 – Rajkot

September 21, 2026 – Rajkot 3rd One-Day: September 23, 2026 – Rajkot

India U19 vs Australia U19 Multi-Day Series Schedule

1st Multi-Day Match: September 27-30, 2026 – Rajkot

September 27-30, 2026 – Rajkot 2nd Multi-Day Match: October 5-8, 2026 – Ahmedabad, B Ground

India U19 vs Australia U19 Series Format

The India U19-Australia U19 contest will consist of two formats. The teams will first play three One-Day matches in Rajkot before meeting in two Multi-Day fixtures. The series will provide India’s young players with an important opportunity to gain experience against one of the strongest youth cricket sides in the world.

India U19 One-Day squad: Lakshya Raichandani (captain), Yashbardhan Chauhan (vice-captain), Rajat Baghel, Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid, V Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel.

India U19 Multi-Day squad: Yashbardhan Chauhan (captain), Lakshya Raichandani (vice-captain), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna, Abhipray Biswas, Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav.