Aryavir Sehwag And Anvay Dravid: Aryavir Sehwag, son of former India opening batter Virender Sehwag, has taken his first step towards a potential Indian Premier League (IPL) career by registering for the IPL 2027 auction. However, Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, has not entered his name for the upcoming auction, which is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.

Interestingly, both youngsters recently represented India in the Under-19 Asia Cup, where Aryavir emerged as one of the standout performers. The right-handed opening batter enjoyed an exceptional tournament, finishing as the leading run-scorer and receiving the Player of the Tournament award. His decision to enter the IPL auction has consequently attracted considerable attention.

Aryavir Sehwag Registers For IPL 2027 Auction After Impressive U-19 Asia Cup

Aryavir has entered the registration list for the IPL 2027 auction with a base price of Rs. 30 lakh. The young batter made a strong impression during the Under-19 Asia Cup, scoring 361 runs across five matches at an outstanding average of 90.25.

His performances included consistent contributions at the top of the order, showcasing his ability to build substantial innings. The tournament also provided him with an opportunity to demonstrate his batting credentials against some of the best emerging players from the continent.

Coming from a family with a rich cricketing background, Aryavir has naturally attracted attention. His father, Virender Sehwag, was among India’s most destructive opening batters and enjoyed a highly successful international career.

However, registering for the auction does not automatically guarantee Aryavir a place among the final shortlisted players. His name is currently part of the extended registration list, and he will need an IPL franchise to express interest in him to progress to the actual auction.

Anvay Dravid Does Not Register For IPL 2027 Auction

While Aryavir has opted to enter the auction process, Anvay Dravid has chosen not to register for the IPL 2027 auction.

Anvay, son of legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid, was also part of India’s Under-19 setup during the recent Asia Cup. Despite sharing a similar cricketing background with Aryavir, he will not be among the registered players for the upcoming event.

The contrasting decisions of the two youngsters have generated interest, particularly because both belong to prominent Indian cricketing families and have recently featured in the same age-group tournament.

For now, Aryavir will hope that his performances at the junior level and his registration attract attention from IPL franchises.

Mohit Ulva Also Enters IPL 2027 Auction

Another young Indian cricketer to register for the auction is Mohit Ulva, who made headlines with his contribution in the Under-19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan.

The pace-bowling all-rounder played a crucial role in India’s victory, producing a match-winning cameo of 49 runs. His innings included a boundary off the final delivery, helping India secure the title.

Like Aryavir, Ulva has also registered with a base price of Rs. 30 lakh. However, his participation in the auction will depend on whether any franchise shows interest in signing him.

Meanwhile, two other promising youngsters from India’s Under-19 campaign, Manal Chauhan and team captain Lakshya Raichandani, have not registered for the auction.

IPL 2027 Auction: 939 Indian Players Register

The IPL 2027 auction registration has attracted considerable interest from Indian cricketers, with 939 domestic players submitting their names for consideration.

Among them, 14 players belong to the capped Indian category. Only two Indian players have placed themselves in the highest base-price bracket of Rs. 2 crore.

Several familiar names from Indian cricket have also entered the registration list, including Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Akash Deep, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Umesh Yadav, Umran Malik and Tushar Deshpande.

The auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, where franchises will look to strengthen their squads ahead of the next IPL season. Whether Aryavir Sehwag gets an opportunity to enter the bidding process will be one of the interesting developments to watch.